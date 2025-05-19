Weather Forecast for Bulgaria: Showers and Thunderstorms Expected on May 19

The weather in Bulgaria on Monday, May 19, is expected to start with clear skies before clouds roll in, bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms, particularly over the mountains and in the northern regions. Winds will blow lightly to moderately from the west-northwest, intensifying temporarily in the north. Daytime temperatures will range from 20 to 25 degrees Celsius, with Sofia reaching around 21 degrees.

Along the coast, the morning will be sunny, but clouds will gather in the afternoon, leading to brief showers and possible thunder by evening. Winds will remain light, with a moderate southwestern breeze expected on the northern coast. Maximum temperatures will range from 20 to 23 degrees Celsius. Sea water temperatures will hover between 14 and 17 degrees, with waves reaching 2-3 on the Douglas scale.

In the mountains, the day will begin with sunshine, but conditions will deteriorate as showers and thunderstorms develop, particularly in the western ranges and along the Balkan ridge. Winds will be strong and gusty from the west-northwest. Temperatures will peak at 14 degrees Celsius at 1,200 meters and 8 degrees at 2,000 meters.

Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)