Former Radev Ally: Bulgarian President Knew Euro Referendum Was Unconstitutional but Pressed Forward

Bulgaria’s Euro Debate: Economist Calls for Addressing Legitimate Public Fears
Economist Georgi Stoev has launched a personal awareness campaign on social media to address concerns about the euro introduction in Bulgaria
Krum Zarkov, who resigned a week ago as legal secretary to Bulgarian President Rumen Radev, stated that Radev was fully aware that the proposed referendum on adopting the euro in 2026 was unconstitutional. Speaking to BNT, Zarkov emphasized that his resignation was a response to the president’s disregard for his legal assessment that holding such a referendum would contravene Bulgaria’s Constitution.
Zarkov explained that international treaties, once ratified, hold precedence over national legislation, as stipulated by Bulgarian law. Therefore, a referendum cannot be held on an issue already resolved through an international agreement. According to Zarkov, the dispute centers on whether the Lisbon Treaty specifies a definite timeline for Bulgaria’s entry into the eurozone. Bulgaria’s Constitutional Court has already addressed this matter, ruling that the country cannot unilaterally determine a date for euro adoption. However, Bulgaria can decide when to initiate the procedures for joining the eurozone, such as requesting entry into the waiting room or submitting a convergence report.
Zarkov said he presented a written opinion to the president, clearly stating that a referendum would be unconstitutional. “When the president did not accept my opinion, I understood the signal and chose to resign,” he said, adding that he only became aware of Radev’s decision to proceed with the referendum on May 9.
Zarkov expressed concern that the referendum proposal would not yield any legal outcome but would instead escalate political tensions, potentially spilling over into public protests. He questioned who stood to benefit from the unrest, suggesting that the pro-Russian political party “Revival” and the ruling majority appeared to be the primary beneficiaries of the heightened tension.
Addressing claims that the proposed referendum was influenced by Russian interests, Zarkov dismissed such accusations as “nonsense.” He stressed that searching for conspiracies behind every political move undermines democratic discourse.
Zarkov also underscored that the presidency operates as a single-person institution, granting the president the right to act as he deems appropriate, regardless of legal counsel. However, he asserted that in this instance, the president’s decision would not lead to a legally enforceable outcome but would merely generate political consequences.
Source: BNT interview
Roberta Metsola, President of the European Parliament, emphasized that Bulgaria’s inclusion in the eurozone would promote economic stability and progress
On May 16, the Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of North Macedonia, Ms. Agneza Rusi Popovska
Kiril Petkov, co-chair of the "We Continue the Change" party and former Prime Minister of Bulgaria, spoke to BNT about the history and implications of Bulgaria’s currency board system
Boyko Borissov, leader of GERB (the ruling party in the country) and former Bulgarian Prime Minister, met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul to discuss key issues
Thousands of Bulgarians took to the streets of Sofia in support of introducing the subject "Virtues and Religion" as a mandatory part of the school curriculum
Matan Angrest, an Israeli with Bulgarian citizenship, has been held captive by Hamas for a year and seven months
Google Street View Cars Return to Bulgaria for Major Mapping Update
Housing Prices Soar in Bulgaria’s Major Cities as Demand and Supply Strain Increase