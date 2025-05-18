Former Radev Ally: Bulgarian President Knew Euro Referendum Was Unconstitutional but Pressed Forward

Politics | May 18, 2025, Sunday // 11:17
Bulgaria: Former Radev Ally: Bulgarian President Knew Euro Referendum Was Unconstitutional but Pressed Forward Zarkov (left), Radev (right)

Krum Zarkov, who resigned a week ago as legal secretary to Bulgarian President Rumen Radev, stated that Radev was fully aware that the proposed referendum on adopting the euro in 2026 was unconstitutional. Speaking to BNT, Zarkov emphasized that his resignation was a response to the president’s disregard for his legal assessment that holding such a referendum would contravene Bulgaria’s Constitution.

Zarkov explained that international treaties, once ratified, hold precedence over national legislation, as stipulated by Bulgarian law. Therefore, a referendum cannot be held on an issue already resolved through an international agreement. According to Zarkov, the dispute centers on whether the Lisbon Treaty specifies a definite timeline for Bulgaria’s entry into the eurozone. Bulgaria’s Constitutional Court has already addressed this matter, ruling that the country cannot unilaterally determine a date for euro adoption. However, Bulgaria can decide when to initiate the procedures for joining the eurozone, such as requesting entry into the waiting room or submitting a convergence report.

Zarkov said he presented a written opinion to the president, clearly stating that a referendum would be unconstitutional. “When the president did not accept my opinion, I understood the signal and chose to resign,” he said, adding that he only became aware of Radev’s decision to proceed with the referendum on May 9.

Zarkov expressed concern that the referendum proposal would not yield any legal outcome but would instead escalate political tensions, potentially spilling over into public protests. He questioned who stood to benefit from the unrest, suggesting that the pro-Russian political party “Revival” and the ruling majority appeared to be the primary beneficiaries of the heightened tension.

Addressing claims that the proposed referendum was influenced by Russian interests, Zarkov dismissed such accusations as “nonsense.” He stressed that searching for conspiracies behind every political move undermines democratic discourse.

Zarkov also underscored that the presidency operates as a single-person institution, granting the president the right to act as he deems appropriate, regardless of legal counsel. However, he asserted that in this instance, the president’s decision would not lead to a legally enforceable outcome but would merely generate political consequences.

Source: BNT interview

