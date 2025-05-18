Metro to Operate Until 1:30 AM Amid Sofia Transport Strike, Education Leaders Urge Temporary Suspension for Exams

Society | May 18, 2025, Sunday // 10:58
Bulgaria: Metro to Operate Until 1:30 AM Amid Sofia Transport Strike, Education Leaders Urge Temporary Suspension for Exams

Buses, trams, and trolleybuses in Sofia remain out of service for a fifth consecutive day as public transport employees continue their strike, demanding better wages and improved food allowances. Despite the disruption, the metro will operate as usual on Sunday, extending its working hours until 01:30 to accommodate attendees of the “Like Two Drops of Water: The Final” event at Vasil Levski National Stadium.

The transport strike, which began on May 14, shows no sign of resolution. Workers are demanding a salary increase of 400 leva starting from March 1, 2025, along with a hike in food overheads from 15 to 20 leva. The Ministry of Education and Science and Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev have expressed concern over how the ongoing strike may impact matriculation exams scheduled for the coming week. On Saturday, officials announced efforts to secure transportation for students and their guardians to ensure they can reach exam centers on time.

At the initiative of Minister Krasimir Valchev, a coordination center was established on May 16 to address the transport crisis ahead of the exams. As of now, 54 school buses with a total capacity of 1,388 seats have been mobilized from regions such as Lovech, Kyustendil, and Sofia-region. The number is expected to rise to 60 buses, providing over 1,500 seats by Wednesday. Mayor Terziev reiterated the municipality’s commitment to assisting in the smooth transportation of students during the exams.

Meanwhile, private taxi companies and volunteers in Sofia have stepped in to offer free rides for high school graduates through the Facebook group "Shared Ride in Sofia." Citizens have also initiated the "Raise Your Hand at the Bus Stop" campaign, encouraging drivers to stop and assist those in need of transportation during the strike.

In a related development, school principals have called on striking public transport workers to consider suspending their protest for two hours on exam days to allow students, teachers, and administrators to travel to exam centers without delays. Asen Alexandrov, chair of the Association of Secondary Education Principals in Bulgaria, and Diyan Stamatov, head of the Union of Heads of the Public Education System in Bulgaria, issued a public appeal on Facebook urging transport workers to suspend their strike from 6:30 to 8:30 a.m. on May 21, 23, and 27.

Addressing the striking workers as "fathers, mothers, neighbors, and friends," the school principals emphasized the critical importance of the exams for students’ futures. "We respect your right to protest," they stated, "but we ask that you consider the consequences for the thousands of young people whose futures hinge on these crucial exam days."

The upcoming matriculation exams, part of the Bulgarian National Curriculum for 12th graders, are scheduled to begin on May 21 and continue on May 23 and 27.

