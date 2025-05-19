Bulgaria's Foreign Ministry Condemns Vandalism of National Monuments in North Macedonia

Bulgaria’s Euro Debate: Economist Calls for Addressing Legitimate Public Fears
Economist Georgi Stoev has launched a personal awareness campaign on social media to address concerns about the euro introduction in Bulgaria
On May 16, the Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of North Macedonia, Ms. Agneza Rusi Popovska, for a meeting with Yordan Parvanov, Director General for European Affairs. During this encounter, Bulgaria handed over a formal note of protest expressing serious concern and deep unease over repeated incidents involving the desecration of Bulgarian national symbols on North Macedonian soil.
The most recent case dates back to May 4, 2025, when, shortly after wreaths were placed at the grave of Gotse Delchev in the "St. Spas" Church, the ribbon featuring the Bulgarian tricolor on one wreath was deliberately removed. Moreover, vandalism was reported against a commemorative stone donated by Bulgaria, situated in Skopje’s Francophonie Park.
The Bulgarian Ministry strongly condemns these hostile acts and notes with regret that similar offenses have been documented before. This latest event highlights a troubling pattern fueled by the persistent absence of action from Macedonian authorities. The lack of response appears to be allowing anti-Bulgarian hostility and vandalism to become a recurring problem.
Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry insists that Macedonian officials must urgently investigate and bring those responsible to justice. Additionally, they demand the swift restoration of the damaged commemorative stone to its original state.
