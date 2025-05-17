Borissov Meets Erdogan: Boosting Kapitan Andreevo and Deepening Bulgaria-Turkey Ties
Boyko Borissov, leader of GERB (the ruling party in the country) and former Bulgarian Prime Minister, met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul to discuss key issues concerning bilateral cooperation, border security, and regional stability. The main topic of their conversation was the expansion and modernization of the Kapitan Andreevo border crossing, which Borissov described as currently the largest in the world in terms of daily heavy goods traffic.
Borissov emphasized the strong, good-neighborly relations between Bulgaria and Turkey, highlighting his personal and professional ties with Erdogan as a solid foundation for protecting both Bulgaria’s national and the European Union’s external borders effectively. He stressed that the cooperation between the two countries is crucial in combating illegal migration and securing the shared border, which serves as a vital gateway to the EU.
The meeting focused on the urgent need to increase the capacity and throughput of the Kapitan Andreevo checkpoint, aiming to boost economic benefits for both nations. Borissov also mentioned the importance of developing other border points such as Lesovo and Malko Tarnovo to enhance overall border management and security.
In addition to border matters, the two leaders addressed the security situation in the Black Sea region. They underscored the importance of close coordination in establishing the Operational Group for Mine Action in the Black Sea to maintain safety and stability in the area.
Borissov further highlighted Turkey’s role beyond being a neighbor, noting it as a NATO ally and an essential partner in various sectors including trade, investment, transport, energy, tourism, and the fight against terrorism and organized crime. The discussion also covered potential cooperation in post-war reconstruction efforts in Ukraine, reflecting the broad scope of Bulgaria-Turkey relations and their shared commitment to regional and international challenges.
