Thousands of Bulgarians Rally in Sofia to Support Introducing Religion Classes in Schools

Thousands of Bulgarians took to the streets of Sofia in support of introducing the subject "Virtues and Religion" as a mandatory part of the school curriculum. The procession, organized by civic organizations with the backing of the Holy Synod, began with a prayer service led by Bulgarian Patriarch Danil at the "St. Alexander Nevsky" Cathedral and moved through the central streets of the capital, concluding at "Sveta Nedelya" Square.

The route of the procession passed along "Georgi Rakovski" Street and "Tsar Osvoboditel" Boulevard, making a stop near the Ministry of Education, where participants called for the inclusion of religious education in the classroom. The Synod urged Orthodox Christians to participate, emphasizing the importance of teaching children about Christian values, virtues, and Orthodox culture.

The initiative comes in response to a proposal from the Ministry of Education and Science, which, for the first time since 1944, allows parents the option to decide whether their children will study "Religion" in school. Those who do not wish to participate will have the alternative to study a similar subject focusing on philosophy and ethics, a choice that organizers describe as a significant step away from decades of enforced atheism in the educational system.

The "Conservative Society" Foundation, the "Our Home is Bulgaria" Foundation, and the annual "Month of the Family" campaign played key roles in organizing the event. "For many years, children have not had the opportunity to learn about religion, and this is a chance to familiarize them with the cultural, historical, and artistic heritage of Bulgaria and Europe," said the organizers, stressing that the new subject could promote humility and reinforce family and social bonds.

Before the procession began, Patriarch Daniil addressed the crowd, reflecting on the spiritual state of society. "We see to what extent we are spiritually unspiritual, how our values are crumbling, and how family and social ties are breaking down," he said, urging for the introduction of religious education as a means to restore moral and spiritual principles among the younger generation.