Sofia Mobilizes School Buses Amid Transport Strike to Ensure Matriculation Exams Proceed

On May 16, on the initiative of the Minister of Education and Science Krasimir Valchev, a special Headquarters was established at the Ministry of Education and Science to address transport challenges in Sofia ahead of the upcoming matriculation exams. The team includes experts from the Ministry, directors of major schools in the capital, and representatives from the Regional Department of Education in Sofia, the Ministry's press office announced.

A letter was dispatched to the principals of all Sofia schools with 12th-grade students, instructing them to urgently ask matriculation candidates whether they have alternative transportation for the exam day. Initial data, already submitted to the Headquarters, indicates that approximately 350 students currently lack viable transport options to their designated exam centers.

Simultaneously, comprehensive information is being gathered on the transport situation for the 3,000 questors, who are essential for the proper conduct of the exams. Without them, the exams cannot proceed, the Ministry clarified.

Since yesterday, the Ministry has begun mobilizing all available transportation resources. Currently, 54 school buses with a combined capacity of 1,388 seats have been allocated from regions such as Lovech, Kyustendil, and Sofia-region. Additional vehicles are expected from other nearby districts, with a target of securing at least 60 buses providing over 1,500 seats by Wednesday.

Additionally, all Ministry structures have been instructed to allocate their vehicles for the matriculation period. Ministry-owned cars will also be used to support the transportation of students and questors.

School principals have also initiated coordination efforts with parents to arrange additional transport options for students.

The Ministry expressed appreciation for the Sofia Municipality's call for further support in the established transport plan. They emphasized that exempting vehicles from Blue and Green Zones during the exam days would significantly ease logistical challenges for students, parents, and officials.

The Ministry of Education and Science continues to monitor the situation closely and is consistently updating the Headquarters with the latest information. The most recent meeting took place earlier today, on May 17.

Meanwhile, Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev commended schools, kindergartens, and nurseries for maintaining operations despite recent transport disruptions. According to the municipality’s analysis, less than 1% of teachers across more than 160 municipal schools were unable to reach their workplaces. Student attendance remained relatively stable, with 10% absent over the past two days, though the absences were not solely attributed to transportation issues.

In kindergartens, on Thursday, only 77 out of over 10,000 teachers were absent, and on Friday, the number decreased to 23. Nearly 25,000 children attended kindergartens and nurseries, consistent with seasonal attendance figures.

Terziev expressed gratitude to school principals, teachers, and kindergartens for their efforts in maintaining regular operations and ensuring continuity in children’s care and education. He emphasized that the extraordinary circumstances underscored the need for legislative changes to allow mayors to declare non-school and absentee days for kindergartens during emergencies, a right currently reserved only for schools.

The focus now shifts to the upcoming matriculation exams on May 21 and 23. The Sofia Municipality pledged to mobilize all resources to facilitate student transportation amid potential ongoing transport strikes. Terziev also urged the Ministry of Education and Science to collaborate on a contingency plan to assist students in reaching exam venues if transportation issues persist. "We will protect the right to education of Sofia’s children and young people," the mayor emphasized.