Israeli with Bulgarian Roots Still Held Hostage by Hamas

Politics | May 17, 2025, Saturday // 16:04
Bulgaria: Israeli with Bulgarian Roots Still Held Hostage by Hamas

Matan Angrest, an Israeli with Bulgarian citizenship, has been held captive by Hamas for a year and seven months. He was taken hostage during the October 7, 2023, attack on the Gaza border, which saw a surge of violence against Israeli soldiers and civilians.

Matan is the eldest of four children. His mother, Anat Angrest, is the daughter of a Bulgarian-born woman. On the day of the attack, Matan was stationed as a tank mechanic at a military base near Gaza. As the assault unfolded, he and his fellow soldiers took up defensive positions in a tank near the base and Kibbutz Nahal Oz. However, the overwhelming number of attackers quickly surrounded them.

During the assault, the tank commander, Daniel Feretz, was killed. An RPG shell struck the vehicle, damaging it severely. Two other soldiers were killed, and their bodies were taken by Hamas fighters. Matan lay next to the disabled tank for an hour before being captured. Footage of his capture shows him being lynched. According to reports from other hostages who have since been released, Matan was tortured and interrogated due to his status as a soldier. The released footage reveals that he suffered severe injuries, including facial fractures.

The attack on Nahal Oz resulted in the deaths of over 60 Israeli soldiers and 15 civilians. The Israeli army reported that some bodies were taken to Gaza after the attack on the base and the kibbutz.

Matan’s mother, Anat, continues to call for an end to the conflict and for all hostages to be brought home through negotiations with Hamas. She also emphasized the importance of recovering the bodies of the deceased so they can be buried with dignity. Anat expressed gratitude to Bulgaria and the Bulgarian Embassy in Israel for their support since the beginning of the crisis. She urged Bulgarian authorities to keep pressing for Matan’s release.

