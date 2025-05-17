Bulgaria Reaffirms Support for Ukraine’s Peace Efforts - PM Zhelyazkov Met Zelensky

Bulgaria remains steadfast in its support for Ukraine’s pursuit of a just and lasting peace, as stated by Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov during his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Their discussion took place as part of a series of bilateral meetings in Tirana, where the Sixth Summit of the European Political Community was held.

Zhelyazkov emphasized that a ceasefire is a fundamental condition for establishing a fair and enduring peace for Ukraine and ensuring stability on the European continent. He underscored that imposing preconditions could jeopardize the fragile hope emerging from ongoing negotiations. Following his conversation with Zelensky, Zhelyazkov stated, "I reiterated to the President that Bulgaria will continue to back Ukraine’s efforts for a just and lasting peace. For us, achieving peace is not merely about resolving the conflict in Ukraine and restoring its territorial integrity - it is a matter linked to Europe’s broader security. We also emphasized the importance of strengthening Europe’s military-industrial capacity as part of the structural guarantees for both Ukraine and the European continent."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in turn, expressed his gratitude for Bulgaria’s consistent support and highlighted their discussions on security and energy cooperation. According to Ukrinform, the Ukrainian leader stressed the importance of achieving a full and unconditional ceasefire while reinforcing pressure on Russia to secure peace. He also noted, "It is crucial for Ukraine to complete the Khmelnytskyi NPP, and I appreciate Bulgaria’s assistance in this effort. Equally vital is our joint work within the framework of the demining coalition, as it directly concerns security in the entire Black Sea region."

Energy cooperation was a key focus during the talks, with both leaders acknowledging the importance of joint projects that would not only benefit bilateral relations but also enhance regional security. Zelensky underscored the necessity of further developing energy infrastructure as part of Ukraine’s ongoing recovery efforts.

In addition to his meeting with Zelensky, Zhelyazkov held talks with other European leaders, including EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas, Moldovan President Maia Sandu, Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, and Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker. Meanwhile, Zelensky also met with European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to discuss the broader context of European security and economic cooperation.