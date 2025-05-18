Bulgarian Volleyball Talent Dominates U.S. College Championship

Sports | May 18, 2025, Sunday // 12:21
Bulgarian Volleyball Talent Dominates U.S. College Championship

Simeon "Moni" Nikolov, son of Bulgarian volleyball legend Vlado Nikolov, made a significant mark in U.S. college volleyball by playing a key role in Long Beach's victory at the NCAA Championship. Alongside fellow Bulgarian players Alexander Kandev, Lazar Buchkov, and Georgi Binev, Nikolov helped secure a 3-0 win against UCLA in the final match, claiming the championship title. In a standout performance, Moni scored the last decisive point in front of his parents, Vlado and Maya Nikolov, who were present to witness his remarkable achievement.

The 18-year-old Nikolov had a historic debut season, setting several records and earning multiple accolades. He was named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the NCAA season, selected as the Best Rookie, and included in the Ideal Team of the tournament. Among his achievements, he set a new record for aces in a single NCAA season, with 106 points scored from serves. Notably, one of these serves reached a staggering speed of 135 km/h, positioning it among the fastest serves in the sport’s history. In certain matches, Nikolov was the most productive player, scoring over 20 points as a setter, a role not typically associated with such high scoring.

Nikolov's performance continues a family tradition of volleyball excellence, following in the footsteps of his father and his older brother Alexander, who plays for the Italian team Cucine Lube Civitanova. Alexander’s team finished as the runner-up in the Italian Super League, further highlighting the family's volleyball legacy.

The NCAA, which governs collegiate sports in the United States, was founded in 1906 and organizes competitions across various sports, divided into Division I, II, and III. It plays a pivotal role in the development of young athletes, offering nearly billion in scholarships annually and providing support to ensure academic and athletic success. The NCAA’s impact extends beyond the court, aiming to foster lifelong achievements for student-athletes across disciplines.

Tags: Bulgarian, Nikolov, NCAA, volleyball

