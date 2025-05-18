Sofia Ranks as Europe's Most Unsafe City for Child Pedestrians, Study Finds

Sofia has been identified as the most dangerous city in Europe for children to navigate, according to a study by Clean Cities. Bulgaria’s capital ranks 36th, last among the major cities assessed in the report "Streets for Kids, Cities for All," a project by the Clean Cities Campaign network comprising over 120 organizations from 20 countries. The local partner in Bulgaria is the environmental association "For the Earth."

The study evaluates cities based on three main indicators: the establishment of "school streets" with restricted car traffic near schools, the percentage of streets with speed limits of 30 km/h or less, and the extent of protected cycling infrastructure. These measures, recommended by the European Road Safety Observatory and UNICEF, are intended to promote safer urban mobility for children.

The report reveals that nearly 1,000 school streets have been introduced in the 36 cities analyzed, with 26 cities having implemented at least one. Leading cities like London, Milan, Paris, Turin, and Antwerp have established such zones near over 20% of primary schools, significantly improving road safety and air quality.

In contrast, Sofia has virtually no school streets, receiving a score of zero for this criterion. The air quality near eight out of nine schools in the city remains severely polluted throughout the year, with nitrogen dioxide levels exceeding safety limits. The lack of car-restricted streets around schools leaves Sofia in last place for this measure.

Regarding speed limits, half of the cities surveyed have imposed a 30 km/h limit on at least 50% of their roads, with some cities reaching 80% coverage. Sofia ranks near the bottom, with only 2.9% of streets having this restriction. European cities like Paris, Brussels, and Amsterdam have implemented extensive 30 km/h zones, a measure proven to reduce accidents and encourage active mobility.

Cycling infrastructure is another area where Sofia lags behind. While cities like Paris and Helsinki have protected cycle paths covering nearly half of their road networks, Sofia's protected cycling routes account for just 1.9% of its streets, placing it only ahead of Bucharest (1%).

The report highlights Paris as the top-performing city, with comprehensive measures to protect child pedestrians and cyclists. London has introduced over 500 school streets in less than a decade, while Milan and Lyon have invested heavily in greening and pedestrianizing school zones.

According to Dragomira Raeva from "For the Earth," Sofia and other Bulgarian cities like Plovdiv and Varna could implement similar measures but lack the necessary political leadership. She emphasizes the need for citizens to demand safer and more child-friendly urban spaces and for local governments to adopt policies that prioritize children's right to safe, clean, and accessible mobility in the city.