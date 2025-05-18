Sofia Ranks as Europe's Most Unsafe City for Child Pedestrians, Study Finds

Society | May 18, 2025, Sunday // 13:59
Bulgaria: Sofia Ranks as Europe's Most Unsafe City for Child Pedestrians, Study Finds Photo: Stella Ivanova

Sofia has been identified as the most dangerous city in Europe for children to navigate, according to a study by Clean Cities. Bulgaria’s capital ranks 36th, last among the major cities assessed in the report "Streets for Kids, Cities for All," a project by the Clean Cities Campaign network comprising over 120 organizations from 20 countries. The local partner in Bulgaria is the environmental association "For the Earth."

The study evaluates cities based on three main indicators: the establishment of "school streets" with restricted car traffic near schools, the percentage of streets with speed limits of 30 km/h or less, and the extent of protected cycling infrastructure. These measures, recommended by the European Road Safety Observatory and UNICEF, are intended to promote safer urban mobility for children.

The report reveals that nearly 1,000 school streets have been introduced in the 36 cities analyzed, with 26 cities having implemented at least one. Leading cities like London, Milan, Paris, Turin, and Antwerp have established such zones near over 20% of primary schools, significantly improving road safety and air quality.

In contrast, Sofia has virtually no school streets, receiving a score of zero for this criterion. The air quality near eight out of nine schools in the city remains severely polluted throughout the year, with nitrogen dioxide levels exceeding safety limits. The lack of car-restricted streets around schools leaves Sofia in last place for this measure.

Regarding speed limits, half of the cities surveyed have imposed a 30 km/h limit on at least 50% of their roads, with some cities reaching 80% coverage. Sofia ranks near the bottom, with only 2.9% of streets having this restriction. European cities like Paris, Brussels, and Amsterdam have implemented extensive 30 km/h zones, a measure proven to reduce accidents and encourage active mobility.

Cycling infrastructure is another area where Sofia lags behind. While cities like Paris and Helsinki have protected cycle paths covering nearly half of their road networks, Sofia's protected cycling routes account for just 1.9% of its streets, placing it only ahead of Bucharest (1%).

The report highlights Paris as the top-performing city, with comprehensive measures to protect child pedestrians and cyclists. London has introduced over 500 school streets in less than a decade, while Milan and Lyon have invested heavily in greening and pedestrianizing school zones.

According to Dragomira Raeva from "For the Earth," Sofia and other Bulgarian cities like Plovdiv and Varna could implement similar measures but lack the necessary political leadership. She emphasizes the need for citizens to demand safer and more child-friendly urban spaces and for local governments to adopt policies that prioritize children's right to safe, clean, and accessible mobility in the city.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: sofia, Bulgaria, children

Related Articles:

Bulgaria’s Euro Debate: Economist Calls for Addressing Legitimate Public Fears

Economist Georgi Stoev has launched a personal awareness campaign on social media to address concerns about the euro introduction in Bulgaria

Business » Finance | May 19, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Former President Warns: Bulgaria Risks Staying on the Periphery of Europe

Former Bulgarian President Rosen Plevneliev expressed concerns that there are intentions to keep Bulgaria on the periphery of the European project

Politics | May 19, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Ukrainian Community and Businesses Unite to Create Cultural Mural in Varna, Bulgaria

In Varna, Ukrainian business leaders and the diaspora have joined forces to create an ethnic mural celebrating the Day of Courage and the Bulgarian Army

Society » Culture | May 19, 2025, Monday // 23:00

'Integration Makes You Stronger': Metsola on Bulgaria’s Path to the Eurozone

Roberta Metsola, President of the European Parliament, emphasized that Bulgaria’s inclusion in the eurozone would promote economic stability and progress

Politics | May 18, 2025, Sunday // 22:14

Bulgaria Steps Up as Power Grid Crisis Hits North Macedonia and the Balkans

Bulgaria demonstrated its role as a key stabilizer in the regional power grid during the recent energy crisis that struck Southeastern Europe

Society » Incidents | May 18, 2025, Sunday // 22:01

Sofia's Public Transport Crisis: Metro Keeps Running as Ground Transport Strike Enters Sixth Day

On May 19, 2025, the Sofia metro will maintain its regular operations despite the ongoing strike by ground public transport workers

Society | May 18, 2025, Sunday // 21:52
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

Bulgaria Steps Up as Power Grid Crisis Hits North Macedonia and the Balkans

Bulgaria demonstrated its role as a key stabilizer in the regional power grid during the recent energy crisis that struck Southeastern Europe

Society » Incidents | May 18, 2025, Sunday // 22:01

Sofia's Public Transport Crisis: Metro Keeps Running as Ground Transport Strike Enters Sixth Day

On May 19, 2025, the Sofia metro will maintain its regular operations despite the ongoing strike by ground public transport workers

Society | May 18, 2025, Sunday // 21:52

Weather Forecast for Bulgaria: Showers and Thunderstorms Expected on May 19

The weather in Bulgaria on Monday, May 19, is expected to start with clear skies before clouds roll in, bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms

Society » Environment | May 18, 2025, Sunday // 14:19

Bulgarian Culture and Language to Enter University of Illinois Curriculum

The University of Illinois, one of the most renowned academic institutions in the United States, will introduce courses in Bulgarian language, history, folklore

Society » Education | May 18, 2025, Sunday // 12:31

Austria's JJ Clinches Eurovision 2025 Victory as Bulgaria Skips Contest, UK Sinks to 19th Place

Austrian singer JJ clinched victory at the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 in Basel, Switzerland, delivering a dramatic win in the final moments of the competition

Society | May 18, 2025, Sunday // 11:10

Metro to Operate Until 1:30 AM Amid Sofia Transport Strike, Education Leaders Urge Temporary Suspension for Exams

Buses, trams, and trolleybuses in Sofia remain out of service for a fifth consecutive day as public transport employees continue their strike

Society | May 18, 2025, Sunday // 10:58
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria