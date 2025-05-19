UNICEF Report: Bulgaria Among Countries with Highest Rates of Functionally Illiterate Children

Society » EDUCATION | May 17, 2025, Saturday // 14:15
Bulgaria: UNICEF Report: Bulgaria Among Countries with Highest Rates of Functionally Illiterate Children Photo: Stella Ivanova

A recent UNICEF report places Bulgaria among the countries with the highest proportion of functionally illiterate children. This troubling ranking comes amid a wider regional decline in academic skills linked to school closures during the COVID-19 pandemic, a challenge shared by many nations.

The study reviewed data from 43 OECD member states and the European Union, revealing a stark picture: before the pandemic, children were already struggling with inadequate support, even in wealthier countries. Bo Viktor Nylund, director of UNICEF Innocenti, stressed the urgent need for countries to prioritize children’s education, health, and wellbeing to safeguard their future and society’s economic stability amid growing uncertainty.

The report highlights that approximately 8 million 15-year-olds—around half of this age group—were found to be functionally illiterate and innumerate, unable to comprehend simple texts. This represents a 4% increase since 2018, with Bulgaria, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cyprus, and Mexico leading the list where over two-thirds of children at this age face such difficulties.

On a more positive note, countries like the Netherlands and Denmark maintain their positions as the best places for children, based on mental wellbeing, physical health, and skill development, with France, Portugal, and Ireland following closely. In contrast, New Zealand, Colombia, Mexico, Turkey, and Chile score lowest in these dimensions.

The study also notes encouraging improvements, such as significant drops in infant mortality rates, fewer youth suicides, and higher school completion rates. Yet, serious concerns remain over children’s mental health, as life satisfaction among youth continues to decline—with Japan being the sole exception showing improvement.

Physical health trends are equally worrying, as the number of overweight children steadily rises. Nylund emphasized that these pandemic-era figures set a sobering benchmark, particularly affecting children from disadvantaged backgrounds.

To address these complex and interconnected challenges, UNICEF calls for a comprehensive, lifelong approach that supports children’s needs at every stage, ensuring no child is left behind.

