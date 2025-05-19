Bulgaria Becomes Largest Importer as Turkey’s Gas Exports Soar

Turkey has significantly increased its natural gas exports, with a notable surge driven by the development of the Sakarya gas field in the Black Sea, BGNES reported. According to the latest data from January to August 2024, the country exported a total of 1.18 billion cubic meters of natural gas, marking a staggering 560% increase compared to the same period in 2023.

Bulgaria emerges as the largest importer of Turkish gas, accounting for 80.39% of the total exports. Following Bulgaria, Hungary is the second largest recipient, receiving 229.51 million cubic meters, or 19.45% of the total exports. In contrast, the Republic of Macedonia and Serbia import significantly smaller amounts, with 1.8 million cubic meters and 0.13 million cubic meters respectively, representing a combined 0.16% of Turkey's gas exports.

This surge in exports is largely attributed to the enhanced production from the Sakarya gas field, where operations began in 2023, coinciding with the centennial of the Turkish Republic. Drilling vessels Fatih, Yavuz, and Kanuni, named after notable Ottoman sultans, have conducted extensive drilling activities, further boosting production.

The Filos gas processing facility currently produces 6.6 million cubic meters of natural gas daily. Plans are underway to increase output to 10 million cubic meters per day from 12 production wells by the first quarter of 2025, which is expected to meet the needs of over 4 million households.

Additionally, Turkey has taken strategic steps to expand its offshore hydrocarbon capabilities. In July 2024, a floating gas production vessel was acquired to support the second phase of the Sakarya gas field’s development, scheduled to begin in 2026. This massive vessel, equivalent to the size of three football fields, is expected to enhance production capacity to over 20 million cubic meters per day.

Meanwhile, Bulgaria is also stepping up its efforts in hydrocarbon exploration in the Black Sea. Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov's government recently signed a contract with Shell for exploration activities in the Khan Tervel block. In the Khan Asparuh block, OMV and Numed are preparing to drill a fifth well, with the Bulgarian state securing a mandate through BEH to participate in the exploration.

Energy Minister Zhecho Stankov emphasized the strategic importance of these initiatives, highlighting that domestic gas production could significantly strengthen Bulgaria’s energy independence. "The cleanest and cheapest gas for Bulgaria will be Bulgarian," he stated during a recent energy forum.