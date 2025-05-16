Sofia’s Transport Strike Enters Weekend With No Resolution in Sight; Metro Will Work

Sofia’s public transport employees are mobilizing for an indefinite strike, gathering signatures under the leadership of the Federation of Transport Unions within the Confederation of Bulgarian Trade Unions and the Federation of Transport Workers under the "Podkrepa" Confederation of Trade Unions. FTS Chairman Alexander Shopov stated that signatures are being collected from all public transport workers, including employees of Metropolitan EAD. Shopov noted that a large number of workers have already signed, with more expected to do so.

Ivan Kirilov, the head of the Federation of Transport Workers under Podkrepa, confirmed that the goal is to gather signatures from at least half of the public transport employees within two days. He emphasized that the strike petition is being filed under the Collective Labor Disputes Settlement Act. Kirilov also pointed out that unless there is a significant change, protests will persist over the weekend. He accused Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev of derailing negotiations, stating that the mayor’s demand for a reduced salary increase had led to the breakdown of talks.

On Wednesday, Terziev proposed a 180 leva salary increase, but the protesters are demanding a 300 leva raise, and neither side appears willing to compromise. Meanwhile, ground transport remains largely paralyzed, with only the metro operating at increased frequency to handle passenger overflow. Residents of Sofia have begun organizing carpools on social media to manage daily commutes.

Metropolitan EAD announced that on Saturday, May 17, it will follow the schedule for non-working days and holidays. Additional metro trains will be deployed, and intervals between trains will be reduced to accommodate the ongoing transport strike. Detailed information on train schedules can be accessed through the company’s official website.

In a televised interview on bTV, Mayor Terziev promised to compensate residents holding public transport cards who have been unable to use them during the strike. Terziev reiterated that he would only resume negotiations if ground transport services are restored. He also hinted at potential relief measures, such as allowing free traffic in bus lanes and free parking in the "blue" and "green" zones. Buffer parking lots may also be accessible free of charge, but a final decision is pending.

Simultaneously, a counter-protest in support of Terziev is being organized under the banner "Support for the Mayor of Sofia against the Mafia." The event is scheduled for Monday, May 19, in front of the Sofia Municipality. It has garnered significant traction on social media, with over 1,700 confirmed attendees and more than 12,000 expressing interest.

The call for the rally portrays Terziev as a victim of a political conspiracy orchestrated by established political figures, including GERB leader Boyko Borissov and DPS-New Beginning’s Delyan Peevski. The organizers claim that the transport strike is a coordinated effort to undermine Terziev’s administration. In response, Borisov stated that Sofia residents "must suffer the change" brought on by Terziev’s leadership, further intensifying the political tensions.

In parliament, the "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" coalition accused GERB of sabotaging the capital by instigating the strike, alleging that Borissov and Peevski are using the crisis to destabilize the city. Amid the escalating dispute, it was also revealed that garbage collection companies and restaurant owners - some of whom have been aligned with GERB and DPS in the past - are also preparing to join the protests against Terziev’s administration.

