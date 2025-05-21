Ukrainian Community and Businesses Unite to Create Cultural Mural in Varna, Bulgaria

In Varna, Ukrainian business leaders and the diaspora have joined forces to create an ethnic mural celebrating the Day of Courage and the Bulgarian Army. This initiative was a collaboration between the Association “Ми разом,” the construction company KYB, and the Ukrainian restaurant “Стефания.” The mural was painted in one of the city’s underpasses, transforming the space into a vibrant cultural landmark.

The project became a community affair, inviting anyone interested to contribute by painting a section of the mural. The lead artists also held informal workshops on paint techniques, encouraging participation from local residents. Meanwhile, the restaurant “Стефания” supported the event by offering complimentary refreshments to those involved. Over nearly two weeks, the artists used more than 160 liters of paint to complete the mural, a process warmly appreciated by nearby residents who welcomed the enhancement of their neighborhood.

Beyond its artistic appeal, the mural carries a deeper meaning. It symbolizes the Ukrainian diaspora’s gratitude toward Varna for providing refuge during the war, reflecting mutual respect between Ukrainians and Bulgarians for each other’s traditions. Odesa-based artist Georgy Khazankin, one of the mural’s creators, described the work as carefully integrated into the urban environment, blending floral and marine motifs shared by both cultures with geometric shapes representing the city and coexistence.

The task of securing approval from Varna City Hall and funding the project fell to KYB Corporation, an international construction group with Ukrainian roots active in Varna. KYB has been behind several major upscale housing developments in the city. The association “Ми разом,” which aids Ukrainian refugees in Varna, partnered in the effort. KYB CEO Oleg Nevzorov noted that the company values responsible collaboration and is pleased that the Ukrainian community has found ways to express gratitude to the city and its residents while emphasizing shared care for their living spaces.

This mural is part of a broader campaign to improve public spaces in Bulgaria, coordinated by “Ми разом.” The organization previously led cleanup efforts in Varna’s Sea Garden and at Kabakum Beach, involving both Bulgarians and Ukrainians. Christina Vier, head of the Ukrainian Community “Ми разом,” emphasized that such initiatives are a meaningful way to thank Bulgaria for its support and serve as a practical form of integration. She also expressed gratitude to local partners and residents who have supported these projects.

Source: KNSKA Press release