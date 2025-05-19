Westinghouse Strengthens Bulgarian Partnerships for Nuclear Power Expansion at Kozloduy

Westinghouse Electric Company has strengthened its Bulgarian supply chain for the Kozloduy AP1000® project, signing memoranda of understanding with seven Bulgarian companies. These agreements align with Westinghouse's ongoing efforts to build two new nuclear power units utilizing AP1000® technology at the Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant site.

The agreements were signed with the following Bulgarian companies: Balkansko Echo EOOD, Bon Marine OOD, Kontragent 35 OOD, El Control EOOD, ELPROM Heavy Machinery AD, Kozloduy OOD, and ZekaLabs OOD. These companies will provide a range of products and services, including cranes, logistics, transport, electrical and industrial equipment, control and management system components, and pipeline systems.

The memoranda were the outcome of the second Westinghouse Supplier Symposium held in Bulgaria, which aimed to connect local companies with opportunities to join the Westinghouse supply chain in AP1000® projects both at Kozloduy and at other sites worldwide.

Dan Lipman, President of Westinghouse’s Power Systems division, emphasized the importance of leveraging local expertise in construction, electrical, and logistics to meet project timelines and budgets. "Our contract for preliminary engineering work at Kozloduy is progressing well, thanks to the Bulgarian companies with substantial experience in the nuclear sector," Lipman said.

This localization strategy is part of Westinghouse’s broader "buy where we build" philosophy, aimed at maximizing the participation of local suppliers in its projects. To date, the company has signed memoranda of understanding with 30 Bulgarian suppliers, providing them access to AP1000® projects in Europe and globally.

The AP1000® reactor is the only Generation III+ nuclear technology currently in final commercial operation. It incorporates fully passive safety systems, a modular structural design, and a low carbon footprint per megawatt of electricity generated. Six AP1000® reactors are currently operational, with 12 more under construction worldwide. Additionally, four new power units using the technology have received approval for construction. By 2030, Westinghouse expects 18 nuclear power units with AP1000® technology to be commercially operational.

The technology has also been selected by Poland and Ukraine for new nuclear power projects, and other countries in Europe, the UK, India, and North America are considering its implementation.

Companies interested in joining the Westinghouse supply chain can find more information on the company’s Bulgarian website.

Source: M3 Communications Group, Inc. press release