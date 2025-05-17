Bulgaria Advances Towards Sustainable Packaging with New Deposit Return System

On May 14, 2025, the first conference in Bulgaria fully dedicated to the development and implementation of a Deposit Return System (DRS) was held at the Sofia Balkan Palace Hotel. The event aimed to foster dialogue among key stakeholders, including government institutions, industry representatives, NGOs, and international experts, focusing on the practical steps for establishing a DRS in the country.

Highlighting the importance of collective effort, Vladimir Ivanov, Chairman of the Union of Brewers in Bulgaria, emphasized that the event served as a platform to demonstrate strong collaboration between the obligated industry and the non-governmental sector. He noted the significance of transparency to the public and underscored the commitment to align with European best practices in packaging management. "Our goal is clear - to implement the best European practices in our country and work together to protect the environment," Ivanov stated.

The conference underscored the urgency of introducing a DRS to meet the EU’s regulatory target, which mandates that by 2029, at least 90% of plastic bottles and metal cans placed on the market must be collected separately. Participants unanimously agreed that DRS is the most effective mechanism to achieve this goal. Several European countries, including Romania and Slovakia, were cited as successful examples where similar systems have already been implemented.

Romania’s experience was particularly highlighted as a relevant case for Bulgaria, given the similarities in economic and social contexts. The Romanian system, operated by RetuRO, was launched in less than two years and has already shown promising results. Mircea Fechet, Romania’s Minister of Environment, Water and Forests, shared insights on the implementation process, pointing out that the system’s complexity stemmed not only from its scale but also from logistical challenges within the sales network. He attributed the success of the system to political will and robust legislation.

The Association of Soft Drink Producers in Bulgaria and the Union of Brewers in Bulgaria are actively engaged in the legislative framework’s development, collaborating with international experts and institutions. Their proposed model involves creating a state-licensed, non-profit entity tasked with managing the financial and operational aspects of the DRS on behalf of beverage producers and importers. This entity will be responsible for implementing best practices from other European systems.

Alice Nichita, President of the National Association of Non-Alcoholic Beverages in Romania, stressed the importance of avoiding rushed implementation, warning that short deadlines could lead to higher costs and operational errors. She emphasized the need for clear rules and ongoing dialogue with the government to ensure the system’s sustainability.

Among the conference topics was the new EU Regulation (EU) 2025/40 on packaging and packaging waste, which has direct implications for Bulgarian legislation. The regulation sets specific guidelines for packaging collection and recycling, including provisions for prioritizing the "bottle in bottle" model to support circular economy principles.

Nikolay Valkanov, Executive Director of the Association for Modern Trade, underscored the need for a stable logistics infrastructure, particularly for small businesses, to facilitate effective participation in the system. "It is crucial to build a logistics network that ensures convenience for traders and promotes consumer trust," he said, adding that political will and swift institutional action are vital to accelerating progress.

The conference served as a critical step in the ongoing effort to establish a DRS in Bulgaria, signaling the beginning of a long-term communication campaign to inform and engage stakeholders across all sectors.

Source: United Partners press release