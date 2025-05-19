EBRD Backs Bulgarian Power Grid Upgrade with €50 Million Bond Investment

Business » ENERGY | May 18, 2025, Sunday // 10:41
Bulgaria: EBRD Backs Bulgarian Power Grid Upgrade with €50 Million Bond Investment @EBRD

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has invested €50 million in the first bond issuance by Bulgaria's Eastern Europe Electric Company (EEEC). This financial injection is part of a broader plan to bolster the country's power infrastructure. EEEC, in turn, has committed to matching this investment with its own funds, channeling a parallel €50 million into grid modernization and upgrades over the next five years.

The bond issuance marks a significant milestone for EEEC as it seeks to secure financing for critical infrastructure projects. With both the EBRD's backing and its own capital commitment, the company aims to enhance the reliability and efficiency of the power grid, positioning itself as a key player in Bulgaria's energy sector.

The investment is also expected to contribute to wider economic stability and growth, aligning with the EBRD's strategy to support sustainable infrastructure projects in the region. The EBRD's involvement underscores its continued focus on fostering economic resilience and sustainable development in Bulgaria and across Eastern Europe.

Source: EBRD press release

