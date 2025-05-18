Sofia Sees Positive Trend in Air Quality Improvement for Second Consecutive Year

Society » ENVIRONMENT | May 17, 2025, Saturday // 08:54
Bulgaria: Sofia Sees Positive Trend in Air Quality Improvement for Second Consecutive Year

For the second consecutive year, Sofia Municipality has successfully adhered to European and national standards for air quality concerning fine particulate matter (PM10). Data for 2024 reveal that the number of days with exceedances of the average daily limit of 50 µg/m³ remained below the maximum allowable threshold of 35 days at all monitoring stations in the city.

The analysis of data spanning from 2017 to 2024 underscores a positive trend in reducing PM10 exceedances across all air quality monitoring stations - AIS "Druzhba," AIS "Pavlovo," AIS "Nadezhda," AIS "Hipodruma," and AIS "Mladost." Compared to the elevated levels recorded in 2017-2018, when four out of five stations registered breaches of the average annual limit of 40 µg/m³, 2024 data indicate full compliance across all stations.

Commenting on the results, Mayor Vasil Terziev emphasized the importance of maintaining stringent air quality measures regardless of the European Commission's decision to continue or lift its control over Bulgaria. "Our priority is to make life in the capital as healthy and pleasant as possible for everyone. The rules must be followed," he stated.

The 2024 data hold particular significance as it serves as a reference year in the context of the European Commission's December 2020 decision against Bulgaria for failing to comply with air quality standards. This year marked the expected implementation of key measures designed to align the country with European directives. Sofia's successful compliance with the daily and annual PM10 limits is seen as a critical indicator of progress in addressing the issues cited in the EC ruling.

Sofia Municipality has implemented a comprehensive strategy that includes investments in environmental initiatives across five key areas:

  1. Reducing Vehicle Emissions: Implementation of a low-emission zone in the city center, upgrades to public transport, and development of public parking facilities to curb secondary dusting.

  2. Addressing Domestic Heating Pollution: Introduction of a low-emission zone and a program for replacing solid fuel stoves with electric appliances.

  3. Controlling Construction Emissions: Increased oversight and enforcement of regulations for construction companies.

  4. Combating Illegal Waste Burning: Heightened surveillance of waste burning practices and the removal of illegal dumpsites.

  5. Expanding Green Spaces: Investments in eliminating mud spots, creating new green areas, and attracting external funding for environmental projects.

The data analysis reflects a sustained trend of air quality improvement in Sofia, aligning with both the maximum allowable daily exceedances and the average annual PM10 concentrations, marking a significant step forward in the municipality's environmental management efforts.

Source: Sofia Municipality press release

Tags: air, quality, sofia

