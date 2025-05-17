Trump Says No Progress on Ukraine Until He and Putin Talk Directly

World » UKRAINE | May 16, 2025, Friday // 15:19
Bulgaria: Trump Says No Progress on Ukraine Until He and Putin Talk Directly

US President Donald Trump announced on Friday his intention to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putinas soon as we can set it up,” emphasizing that their direct dialogue is crucial for resolving the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, CNN reported.

Speaking after concluding his West Asia tour, Trump stressed that diplomatic efforts are unlikely to progress without his personal involvement with Putin. His comments came just before a planned meeting in Turkey between Russian and Ukrainian officials - the first face-to-face talks since the early stages of the war. Despite the event’s importance, the US has tempered expectations for any major breakthroughs, and Trump echoed this skepticism.

Nothing” will move forward on Ukraine until he and Putin meet, Trump said, framing their encounter as the key to restarting stalled peace talks. “I think it’s time for us to just do it,” he stated, recalling that both Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky were expected to attend earlier discussions, but that Putin did not participate because Trump was absent. “I understand that - but we’re going to get it done. Five thousand young people are being killed every single week on average, and we’re going to get it done.

When asked about the timing of the meeting, Trump replied, “As soon as we can set it up.” He added that while he was prepared to travel immediately, he also planned to visit his newborn grandson - his 11th grandchild, born to his daughter Tiffany Trump on Thursday.

Regarding Zelensky’s absence from the recent talks, Trump said the Ukrainian president did not attend because he knew Putin wouldn’t be there. “He wasn’t going if I wasn’t there,Trump asserted. He concluded that no meaningful progress will happen until he and Putin come together, “whether you like it or not.

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Trump, US, Putin, Ukraine

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Reaffirms Support for Ukraine’s Peace Efforts - PM Zhelyazkov Met Zelensky

Bulgaria remains steadfast in its support for Ukraine’s pursuit of a just and lasting peace, as stated by Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov during his meeting

Politics | May 17, 2025, Saturday // 09:08

First Ukraine-Russia Talks in Over Three Years Stall Amid Unrealistic Russian Demands

The peace negotiations between Ukrainian and Russian delegations, held on May 16 in Istanbul, Türkiye, have been paused without reaching a ceasefire agreement

World » Ukraine | May 16, 2025, Friday // 17:17

Second F-16 Incident in Ukraine: Pilot Safe After Mid-Mission Ejection

The Ukrainian Air Force reported the loss of contact with an F-16 fighter jet during a combat mission in the early hours of May 16

World » Ukraine | May 16, 2025, Friday // 09:09

US Floats NATO-Russia Council Revival in Bid to Resolve Ukraine War

The United States has floated the idea of resuming the NATO-Russia Council as part of a broader effort to resolve the conflict in Ukraine

World » Russia | May 15, 2025, Thursday // 16:42

'I'm Here:' Zelensky Arrives in Türkiye, Putin Declines to Join Peace Talks

The Turkish Foreign Ministry has denied claims by Russia regarding a scheduled meeting between Russian and Ukrainian representatives

World » Ukraine | May 15, 2025, Thursday // 13:57

Gaza Hit by Intense Israeli Airstrikes; At Least 80 Reported Dead

At least 80 people have been killed in Israeli airstrikes across Gaza, according to reports from hospitals and first responders

World | May 15, 2025, Thursday // 12:14
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Ukraine

First Ukraine-Russia Talks in Over Three Years Stall Amid Unrealistic Russian Demands

The peace negotiations between Ukrainian and Russian delegations, held on May 16 in Istanbul, Türkiye, have been paused without reaching a ceasefire agreement

World » Ukraine | May 16, 2025, Friday // 17:17

Second F-16 Incident in Ukraine: Pilot Safe After Mid-Mission Ejection

The Ukrainian Air Force reported the loss of contact with an F-16 fighter jet during a combat mission in the early hours of May 16

World » Ukraine | May 16, 2025, Friday // 09:09

'I'm Here:' Zelensky Arrives in Türkiye, Putin Declines to Join Peace Talks

The Turkish Foreign Ministry has denied claims by Russia regarding a scheduled meeting between Russian and Ukrainian representatives

World » Ukraine | May 15, 2025, Thursday // 13:57

Trump Considers Joining Istanbul Talks if Russia-Ukraine Progress Achieved

U.S. President Donald Trump has stated that he might still travel to Istanbul for the potential Russia-Ukraine peace negotiations on May 16 if progress is seen toward a deal

World » Ukraine | May 15, 2025, Thursday // 10:55

Putin and Trump Absent from Critical Türkiye Talks on the War in Ukraine

US President Donald Trump will not attend the talks between Russia and Ukraine scheduled to take place in Türkiye on May 15

World » Ukraine | May 15, 2025, Thursday // 08:32

Will Putin Show Up? US and Ukraine Prepare for Pivotal Istanbul Talks

Steve Witkoff, the US President’s Special Envoy for the Middle East, announced that he and Secretary of State Marco Rubio are set to travel to Istanbul, Türkiye, on Friday, 16 May

World » Ukraine | May 14, 2025, Wednesday // 21:35
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria