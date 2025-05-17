Trump Says No Progress on Ukraine Until He and Putin Talk Directly

Bulgaria Reaffirms Support for Ukraine’s Peace Efforts - PM Zhelyazkov Met Zelensky
Bulgaria remains steadfast in its support for Ukraine’s pursuit of a just and lasting peace, as stated by Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov during his meeting
US President Donald Trump announced on Friday his intention to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin “as soon as we can set it up,” emphasizing that their direct dialogue is crucial for resolving the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, CNN reported.
Speaking after concluding his West Asia tour, Trump stressed that diplomatic efforts are unlikely to progress without his personal involvement with Putin. His comments came just before a planned meeting in Turkey between Russian and Ukrainian officials - the first face-to-face talks since the early stages of the war. Despite the event’s importance, the US has tempered expectations for any major breakthroughs, and Trump echoed this skepticism.
“Nothing” will move forward on Ukraine until he and Putin meet, Trump said, framing their encounter as the key to restarting stalled peace talks. “I think it’s time for us to just do it,” he stated, recalling that both Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky were expected to attend earlier discussions, but that Putin did not participate because Trump was absent. “I understand that - but we’re going to get it done. Five thousand young people are being killed every single week on average, and we’re going to get it done.”
When asked about the timing of the meeting, Trump replied, “As soon as we can set it up.” He added that while he was prepared to travel immediately, he also planned to visit his newborn grandson - his 11th grandchild, born to his daughter Tiffany Trump on Thursday.
Regarding Zelensky’s absence from the recent talks, Trump said the Ukrainian president did not attend because he knew Putin wouldn’t be there. “He wasn’t going if I wasn’t there,” Trump asserted. He concluded that no meaningful progress will happen until he and Putin come together, “whether you like it or not.”
The peace negotiations between Ukrainian and Russian delegations, held on May 16 in Istanbul, Türkiye, have been paused without reaching a ceasefire agreement
The Ukrainian Air Force reported the loss of contact with an F-16 fighter jet during a combat mission in the early hours of May 16
The Turkish Foreign Ministry has denied claims by Russia regarding a scheduled meeting between Russian and Ukrainian representatives
U.S. President Donald Trump has stated that he might still travel to Istanbul for the potential Russia-Ukraine peace negotiations on May 16 if progress is seen toward a deal
US President Donald Trump will not attend the talks between Russia and Ukraine scheduled to take place in Türkiye on May 15
Steve Witkoff, the US President’s Special Envoy for the Middle East, announced that he and Secretary of State Marco Rubio are set to travel to Istanbul, Türkiye, on Friday, 16 May
Google Street View Cars Return to Bulgaria for Major Mapping Update
Housing Prices Soar in Bulgaria’s Major Cities as Demand and Supply Strain Increase