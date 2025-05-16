PM Zhelyazkov in Tirana: Bulgaria Stands Firm on Ukraine, Backs Moldova’s EU Aspirations

Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov met with the European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, during his visit to Tirana, the government information service announced through its official Facebook page.

The meeting centered around European support for Ukraine amid ongoing negotiations with Russia. Prime Minister Zhelyazkov emphasized Bulgaria’s steadfast backing for Ukraine and its unwavering commitment to fostering peace in Europe. Both parties agreed on the necessity of continued dialogue to bolster pan-European security and underscored the importance of safeguarding democratic rights across the continent.

In a separate meeting, Prime Minister Zhelyazkov also held talks with Moldovan President Maia Sandu in Tirana, as confirmed by the government’s information service. The discussion focused on Bulgaria’s support for Moldova’s European integration and ongoing reforms aimed at bringing the country closer to the EU. Zhelyazkov affirmed that Bulgaria will remain an active partner in Moldova’s efforts to align with European standards.

Additionally, the two leaders discussed the status of the Bulgarian minority in Moldova, highlighting it as a vital link between the two nations and a significant priority for Bulgarian foreign policy. Zhelyazkov reiterated Bulgaria’s commitment to supporting the preservation of the cultural identity and educational opportunities of Bulgarians in Moldova.