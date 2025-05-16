PM Zhelyazkov in Tirana: Bulgaria Stands Firm on Ukraine, Backs Moldova’s EU Aspirations

Politics | May 16, 2025, Friday // 15:15
Bulgaria: PM Zhelyazkov in Tirana: Bulgaria Stands Firm on Ukraine, Backs Moldova’s EU Aspirations

Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov met with the European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, during his visit to Tirana, the government information service announced through its official Facebook page.

The meeting centered around European support for Ukraine amid ongoing negotiations with Russia. Prime Minister Zhelyazkov emphasized Bulgaria’s steadfast backing for Ukraine and its unwavering commitment to fostering peace in Europe. Both parties agreed on the necessity of continued dialogue to bolster pan-European security and underscored the importance of safeguarding democratic rights across the continent.

In a separate meeting, Prime Minister Zhelyazkov also held talks with Moldovan President Maia Sandu in Tirana, as confirmed by the government’s information service. The discussion focused on Bulgaria’s support for Moldova’s European integration and ongoing reforms aimed at bringing the country closer to the EU. Zhelyazkov affirmed that Bulgaria will remain an active partner in Moldova’s efforts to align with European standards.

Additionally, the two leaders discussed the status of the Bulgarian minority in Moldova, highlighting it as a vital link between the two nations and a significant priority for Bulgarian foreign policy. Zhelyazkov reiterated Bulgaria’s commitment to supporting the preservation of the cultural identity and educational opportunities of Bulgarians in Moldova.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Zhelyazkov, Kallas, Bulgarian

Related Articles:

Food Expenses Account for 30% of Bulgarian Household Budgets as Incomes Increase

In the first quarter of 2025, the average quarterly expenditure per person in Bulgarian households reached 2,861 leva

Society | May 19, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Bulgarian Volleyball Talent Dominates U.S. College Championship

Simeon "Moni" Nikolov, son of Bulgarian volleyball legend Vlado Nikolov, made a significant mark in U.S. college volleyball by playing a key role in Long Beach's victory at the NCAA Championship

Sports | May 18, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Bulgarian Culture and Language to Enter University of Illinois Curriculum

The University of Illinois, one of the most renowned academic institutions in the United States, will introduce courses in Bulgarian language, history, folklore

Society » Education | May 18, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Israeli with Bulgarian Roots Still Held Hostage by Hamas

Matan Angrest, an Israeli with Bulgarian citizenship, has been held captive by Hamas for a year and seven months

Politics | May 17, 2025, Saturday // 16:04

Bulgaria Reaffirms Support for Ukraine’s Peace Efforts - PM Zhelyazkov Met Zelensky

Bulgaria remains steadfast in its support for Ukraine’s pursuit of a just and lasting peace, as stated by Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov during his meeting

Politics | May 17, 2025, Saturday // 09:08

Shock in Italy: Bulgarian Woman Fatally Stabbed by Partner in Civitavecchia

In the Italian city of Civitavecchia, a 46-year-old Bulgarian woman was brutally murdered by her partner,

Crime | May 16, 2025, Friday // 16:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Bulgaria's Foreign Ministry Condemns Vandalism of National Monuments in North Macedonia

On May 16, the Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of North Macedonia, Ms. Agneza Rusi Popovska

Politics » Diplomacy | May 17, 2025, Saturday // 17:05

Bulgaria's Kiril Petkov Highlights Colonial Roots of Currency Boards and Benefits of Joining the Eurozone

Kiril Petkov, co-chair of the "We Continue the Change" party and former Prime Minister of Bulgaria, spoke to BNT about the history and implications of Bulgaria’s currency board system

Politics | May 17, 2025, Saturday // 17:03

Borissov Meets Erdogan: Boosting Kapitan Andreevo and Deepening Bulgaria-Turkey Ties

Boyko Borissov, leader of GERB (the ruling party in the country) and former Bulgarian Prime Minister, met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul to discuss key issues

Politics | May 17, 2025, Saturday // 17:00

Thousands of Bulgarians Rally in Sofia to Support Introducing Religion Classes in Schools

Thousands of Bulgarians took to the streets of Sofia in support of introducing the subject "Virtues and Religion" as a mandatory part of the school curriculum

Politics | May 17, 2025, Saturday // 16:24

Israeli with Bulgarian Roots Still Held Hostage by Hamas

Matan Angrest, an Israeli with Bulgarian citizenship, has been held captive by Hamas for a year and seven months

Politics | May 17, 2025, Saturday // 16:04

Bulgaria Reaffirms Support for Ukraine’s Peace Efforts - PM Zhelyazkov Met Zelensky

Bulgaria remains steadfast in its support for Ukraine’s pursuit of a just and lasting peace, as stated by Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov during his meeting

Politics | May 17, 2025, Saturday // 09:08
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria