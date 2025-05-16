PM Zhelyazkov in Tirana: Bulgaria Stands Firm on Ukraine, Backs Moldova’s EU Aspirations

Food Expenses Account for 30% of Bulgarian Household Budgets as Incomes Increase
In the first quarter of 2025, the average quarterly expenditure per person in Bulgarian households reached 2,861 leva
Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov met with the European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, during his visit to Tirana, the government information service announced through its official Facebook page.
The meeting centered around European support for Ukraine amid ongoing negotiations with Russia. Prime Minister Zhelyazkov emphasized Bulgaria’s steadfast backing for Ukraine and its unwavering commitment to fostering peace in Europe. Both parties agreed on the necessity of continued dialogue to bolster pan-European security and underscored the importance of safeguarding democratic rights across the continent.
In a separate meeting, Prime Minister Zhelyazkov also held talks with Moldovan President Maia Sandu in Tirana, as confirmed by the government’s information service. The discussion focused on Bulgaria’s support for Moldova’s European integration and ongoing reforms aimed at bringing the country closer to the EU. Zhelyazkov affirmed that Bulgaria will remain an active partner in Moldova’s efforts to align with European standards.
Additionally, the two leaders discussed the status of the Bulgarian minority in Moldova, highlighting it as a vital link between the two nations and a significant priority for Bulgarian foreign policy. Zhelyazkov reiterated Bulgaria’s commitment to supporting the preservation of the cultural identity and educational opportunities of Bulgarians in Moldova.
On May 16, the Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of North Macedonia, Ms. Agneza Rusi Popovska
Kiril Petkov, co-chair of the "We Continue the Change" party and former Prime Minister of Bulgaria, spoke to BNT about the history and implications of Bulgaria’s currency board system
Boyko Borissov, leader of GERB (the ruling party in the country) and former Bulgarian Prime Minister, met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul to discuss key issues
Thousands of Bulgarians took to the streets of Sofia in support of introducing the subject "Virtues and Religion" as a mandatory part of the school curriculum
Matan Angrest, an Israeli with Bulgarian citizenship, has been held captive by Hamas for a year and seven months
Bulgaria remains steadfast in its support for Ukraine’s pursuit of a just and lasting peace, as stated by Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov during his meeting
Google Street View Cars Return to Bulgaria for Major Mapping Update
Housing Prices Soar in Bulgaria’s Major Cities as Demand and Supply Strain Increase