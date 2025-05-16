Sofia Transport Crisis: Citizens Turn to Carpooling Amid Ongoing Strike

Society | May 16, 2025, Friday // 14:51
Bulgaria: Sofia Transport Crisis: Citizens Turn to Carpooling Amid Ongoing Strike

The ongoing transport strike in Sofia has left the capital without ground public transport for three consecutive days, with no clear resolution in sight. The strike, which has brought buses, trams, and trolleys to a standstill, is expected to continue through the weekend, impacting thousands of commuters. Only the metro remains operational, leaving many residents struggling to navigate the city.

Amid the disruption, citizens have launched a carpooling initiative under the slogan "Raise Your Hand at the Bus Stop." The campaign, widely shared on social media, encourages drivers to slow down at bus stops, look for people raising their hands, and offer them a ride. In turn, those in need of transport are urged to raise their hands to signal drivers willing to help. The initiative seeks to ease the transportation crisis while fostering solidarity among Sofia’s residents.

The timing of the strike coincides with the upcoming state baccalaureate exams in English and mathematics, scheduled for May 21 and 23. Parents and students are increasingly anxious about how they will reach examination centers without public transport.

The carpooling campaign has sparked mixed reactions. Supporters praise the initiative as a practical way to reduce traffic congestion and assist those stranded by the strike. Critics, however, express concerns about the safety of getting into vehicles with unknown drivers, especially in a city already grappling with transport chaos.

Sofia’s ground transport workers remain at a stalemate with the city authorities, with negotiations yet to yield a solution. Only the metro works, but that might change soon. Meanwhile, citizens are left to rely on the goodwill of fellow drivers as the transport strike continues to disrupt daily life in the capital.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: transport, sofia, Strike, Carpooling

Related Articles:

Sofia Ranks as Europe's Most Unsafe City for Child Pedestrians, Study Finds

Sofia has been identified as the most dangerous city in Europe for children to navigate

Society | May 18, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Thousands of Bulgarians Rally in Sofia to Support Introducing Religion Classes in Schools

Thousands of Bulgarians took to the streets of Sofia in support of introducing the subject "Virtues and Religion" as a mandatory part of the school curriculum

Politics | May 17, 2025, Saturday // 16:24

Sofia Mobilizes School Buses Amid Transport Strike to Ensure Matriculation Exams Proceed

On May 16, on the initiative of the Minister of Education and Science Krasimir Valchev, a special Headquarters was established at the Ministry of Education and Science to address transport challenges in Sofia

Society » Education | May 17, 2025, Saturday // 16:20

Sofia Sees Positive Trend in Air Quality Improvement for Second Consecutive Year

For the second consecutive year, Sofia Municipality has successfully adhered to European and national standards for air quality concerning fine particulate matter

Society » Environment | May 17, 2025, Saturday // 08:54

Sofia’s Transport Strike Enters Weekend With No Resolution in Sight; Metro Will Work

Sofia’s public transport employees are mobilizing for an indefinite strike, gathering signatures under the leadership of the Federation of Transport Unions within the Confederation of Bulgarian Trade Unions and the Federation of Transport Workers

Politics | May 16, 2025, Friday // 18:04

WCC-DB and 'Greatness' Blame GERB, Borissov and Peevski for Orchestrating Sofia Transport Disruptions

The transport strike in Sofia has intensified political tensions, with accusations and counteraccusations flying in the Bulgarian parliament

Politics | May 16, 2025, Friday // 15:13
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

Sofia Mobilizes School Buses Amid Transport Strike to Ensure Matriculation Exams Proceed

On May 16, on the initiative of the Minister of Education and Science Krasimir Valchev, a special Headquarters was established at the Ministry of Education and Science to address transport challenges in Sofia

Society » Education | May 17, 2025, Saturday // 16:20

UNICEF Report: Bulgaria Among Countries with Highest Rates of Functionally Illiterate Children

A recent UNICEF report places Bulgaria among the countries with the highest proportion of functionally illiterate children

Society » Education | May 17, 2025, Saturday // 14:15

Sofia Sees Positive Trend in Air Quality Improvement for Second Consecutive Year

For the second consecutive year, Sofia Municipality has successfully adhered to European and national standards for air quality concerning fine particulate matter

Society » Environment | May 17, 2025, Saturday // 08:54

Unstable Weather and Strong Winds Expected Across Bulgaria This Weekend

A yellow code for strong winds has been issued for 17 regions in Bulgaria as the weather takes a turn over the weekend

Society » Environment | May 16, 2025, Friday // 17:03

Bulgaria's Museum and Gallery Workers Demand Wage Increases: Symbolic Protest Planned for May 17

Following recent wage-related protests in public transport and media sectors, museum and art gallery employees in Bulgaria are now preparing to take action

Society » Culture | May 16, 2025, Friday // 14:00

Ministry of Environment Warns of Alarming Water Shortages Across Bulgaria

Bulgaria’s chronic water shortage is largely attributed to the aging and deteriorating water transmission infrastructure

Society » Environment | May 16, 2025, Friday // 12:02
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria