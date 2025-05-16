Sofia Transport Crisis: Citizens Turn to Carpooling Amid Ongoing Strike

The ongoing transport strike in Sofia has left the capital without ground public transport for three consecutive days, with no clear resolution in sight. The strike, which has brought buses, trams, and trolleys to a standstill, is expected to continue through the weekend, impacting thousands of commuters. Only the metro remains operational, leaving many residents struggling to navigate the city.

Amid the disruption, citizens have launched a carpooling initiative under the slogan "Raise Your Hand at the Bus Stop." The campaign, widely shared on social media, encourages drivers to slow down at bus stops, look for people raising their hands, and offer them a ride. In turn, those in need of transport are urged to raise their hands to signal drivers willing to help. The initiative seeks to ease the transportation crisis while fostering solidarity among Sofia’s residents.

The timing of the strike coincides with the upcoming state baccalaureate exams in English and mathematics, scheduled for May 21 and 23. Parents and students are increasingly anxious about how they will reach examination centers without public transport.

The carpooling campaign has sparked mixed reactions. Supporters praise the initiative as a practical way to reduce traffic congestion and assist those stranded by the strike. Critics, however, express concerns about the safety of getting into vehicles with unknown drivers, especially in a city already grappling with transport chaos.

Sofia’s ground transport workers remain at a stalemate with the city authorities, with negotiations yet to yield a solution. Only the metro works, but that might change soon. Meanwhile, citizens are left to rely on the goodwill of fellow drivers as the transport strike continues to disrupt daily life in the capital.