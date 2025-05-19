Unstable Weather and Strong Winds Expected Across Bulgaria This Weekend

Society » ENVIRONMENT | May 16, 2025, Friday // 17:03
Bulgaria: Unstable Weather and Strong Winds Expected Across Bulgaria This Weekend

A yellow code for strong winds has been issued for 17 regions in Bulgaria as the weather takes a turn over the weekend, according to Krasimir Stoev from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).

Precipitation is expected to intensify from Friday night into Saturday, particularly affecting Central and Eastern Bulgaria. The situation is predicted to stabilize by Saturday morning, but the winds will strengthen, bringing colder air from the west-northwest.

The yellow code warning for strong winds applies to a large part of the country, signaling potentially hazardous weather conditions. Despite the expected clearing of heavy rainfall, the air masses will remain unstable throughout the weekend and into the middle of the third decade of May. Cumulus and cumulonimbus clouds will form in the afternoons, leading to brief but intense showers accompanied by thunderstorms.

Temperatures over the weekend and into next week will range between 20 and 25 degrees Celsius, with a noticeable drop expected on Tuesday. Morning temperatures will also remain relatively low, with the potential for frost in some areas.

