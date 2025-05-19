Unstable Weather and Strong Winds Expected Across Bulgaria This Weekend

Bulgaria’s Euro Debate: Economist Calls for Addressing Legitimate Public Fears
Economist Georgi Stoev has launched a personal awareness campaign on social media to address concerns about the euro introduction in Bulgaria
A yellow code for strong winds has been issued for 17 regions in Bulgaria as the weather takes a turn over the weekend, according to Krasimir Stoev from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).
Precipitation is expected to intensify from Friday night into Saturday, particularly affecting Central and Eastern Bulgaria. The situation is predicted to stabilize by Saturday morning, but the winds will strengthen, bringing colder air from the west-northwest.
The yellow code warning for strong winds applies to a large part of the country, signaling potentially hazardous weather conditions. Despite the expected clearing of heavy rainfall, the air masses will remain unstable throughout the weekend and into the middle of the third decade of May. Cumulus and cumulonimbus clouds will form in the afternoons, leading to brief but intense showers accompanied by thunderstorms.
Temperatures over the weekend and into next week will range between 20 and 25 degrees Celsius, with a noticeable drop expected on Tuesday. Morning temperatures will also remain relatively low, with the potential for frost in some areas.
For the second consecutive year, Sofia Municipality has successfully adhered to European and national standards for air quality concerning fine particulate matter
Bulgaria’s chronic water shortage is largely attributed to the aging and deteriorating water transmission infrastructure
On Friday, May 16, Bulgaria will experience mostly cloudy skies accompanied by rain. Winds will vary across the country - light to moderate
Two cleaning companies, "ZAUBA" Ltd and DZZD "Green Partners-BKS," have issued a warning that garbage collection services in eight districts of Sofia may cease starting May 19
On Thursday, Bulgaria will experience predominantly sunny weather across most regions
On May 14, Sofia will face major transportation disruption due to a strike by ground public transport workers.
Google Street View Cars Return to Bulgaria for Major Mapping Update
Housing Prices Soar in Bulgaria’s Major Cities as Demand and Supply Strain Increase