Shock in Italy: Bulgarian Woman Fatally Stabbed by Partner in Civitavecchia

In the Italian city of Civitavecchia, a 46-year-old Bulgarian woman was brutally murdered by her partner, a 54-year-old Venezuelan man who later surrendered to the police and made a chilling confession, Telegraph reported. The incident occurred on May 15 around 2:00 p.m., when the man walked into the Carabinieri headquarters and admitted to killing the woman he had been living with.

Upon receiving his confession, law enforcement officials immediately proceeded to Gorizia Street, where they discovered the body of the Bulgarian woman lying in the stairwell of the housing cooperative. She had been stabbed multiple times in the abdomen with a sharp object. The scene was cordoned off, and forensic experts began examining the area for evidence.

Italian authorities have launched a comprehensive investigation to uncover the motives behind the heinous act. Detectives are focusing on the dynamics of the couple’s relationship, exploring whether there was a history of violence or tension between them. The local media, including the "Telegraph," reported that investigators are also looking into the family context to understand any underlying factors that may have led to the crime.

The shocking crime has reignited discussions about violence against women in Europe, a persistent issue that continues to draw widespread condemnation. In Civitavecchia, residents expressed disbelief and horror over the murder, while activists called for greater protection measures for vulnerable women. The case also gained coverage in the Italian news outlet Notizie.it, highlighting the growing concern over domestic violence cases that often go unnoticed until it is too late.