Bulgaria's Museum and Gallery Workers Demand Wage Increases: Symbolic Protest Planned for May 17

Following recent wage-related protests in public transport and media sectors, museum and art gallery employees in Bulgaria are now preparing to take action. On May 17, coinciding with the European Night of Museums, the National Federation "Culture" under the "Podkrepa" Trade Union will organize symbolic protests, uniting workers under the banner: "For Decent Wages." Participants will don protest ribbons to highlight their cause.

The union has criticized the state for a mere 5% increase in funding for national and regional museums and galleries compared to the previous year. They demand the immediate signing of the Sectoral Agreement for Museums and Galleries and a 20% increase in the uniform expenditure standard for subsidized staff numbers at state museums, art galleries, the Center for Underwater Archaeology, the Palace Cultural Center, the Bulgarian National Film Library, and regional institutions. Additionally, they call for the introduction of a uniform expenditure standard for maintenance and the transition to delegated budgets for the remaining 50 museums still categorized as local activities.

The union is also pushing for a systematic annual salary increase for museum and gallery workers, starting in 2025, aiming to reach 125% of the average national wage – a level currently in place for the education sector. Data from the National Federation "Culture" indicate that the average gross salary in the sector is currently 1,619 leva.

If the demands are not met, union representatives warn that they will escalate to effective nationwide strike actions.