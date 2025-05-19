Bulgaria's Museum and Gallery Workers Demand Wage Increases: Symbolic Protest Planned for May 17

Bulgaria’s Euro Debate: Economist Calls for Addressing Legitimate Public Fears
Economist Georgi Stoev has launched a personal awareness campaign on social media to address concerns about the euro introduction in Bulgaria
Following recent wage-related protests in public transport and media sectors, museum and art gallery employees in Bulgaria are now preparing to take action. On May 17, coinciding with the European Night of Museums, the National Federation "Culture" under the "Podkrepa" Trade Union will organize symbolic protests, uniting workers under the banner: "For Decent Wages." Participants will don protest ribbons to highlight their cause.
The union has criticized the state for a mere 5% increase in funding for national and regional museums and galleries compared to the previous year. They demand the immediate signing of the Sectoral Agreement for Museums and Galleries and a 20% increase in the uniform expenditure standard for subsidized staff numbers at state museums, art galleries, the Center for Underwater Archaeology, the Palace Cultural Center, the Bulgarian National Film Library, and regional institutions. Additionally, they call for the introduction of a uniform expenditure standard for maintenance and the transition to delegated budgets for the remaining 50 museums still categorized as local activities.
The union is also pushing for a systematic annual salary increase for museum and gallery workers, starting in 2025, aiming to reach 125% of the average national wage – a level currently in place for the education sector. Data from the National Federation "Culture" indicate that the average gross salary in the sector is currently 1,619 leva.
If the demands are not met, union representatives warn that they will escalate to effective nationwide strike actions.
In his novel The Expert's Mistake, Bulgarian Miladin Apostolov revealed shocking truths about the mass executions of Polish officers in Katyn Forest
Amid the hustle and bustle of city life, finding traces of traditional customs and beliefs can feel elusive
Javor Kalojanov and Kimball Thurston have been recognized with the Academy Award for Technical Achievement by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science
A street in Cetinje, the historic capital of Montenegro, was officially named after the prominent Bulgarian writer Ivan Vazov
Bulgaria is set to join the Europe Day celebrations this year with a captivating 3D video mapping show titled "Values," which will be projected onto the facade of the National Library in Sofia
Today is one of the most revered holidays in Bulgaria – St.
Google Street View Cars Return to Bulgaria for Major Mapping Update
Housing Prices Soar in Bulgaria’s Major Cities as Demand and Supply Strain Increase