Bulgaria's President Fights Back: Takes Euro Referendum Rejection to Constitutional Court

Politics | May 16, 2025, Friday // 13:13
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's President Fights Back: Takes Euro Referendum Rejection to Constitutional Court

President Rumen Radev has announced his intention to refer to the Constitutional Court following the refusal of National Assembly Speaker Natalia Kiselova to allow a vote on his proposal for a referendum regarding Bulgaria’s eurozone entry in 2026. Radev made the statement during a press briefing at Sofia Airport, reiterating his position that every Bulgarian should have the opportunity to express their opinion on the country’s readiness to adopt the single European currency.

The President’s proposal, submitted last week in a surprise television address, was returned as inadmissible by Kiselova, who aligned her stance with Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov and GERB, who had previously stated that the referendum should not proceed to parliamentary debate. The proposal had found backing from "Revival," MECH, "Greatness," and TISP, but not from the BSP, which also opposed it. Even if it had been admitted to the plenary session, the general consensus was that it would have been rejected.

Radev accused the National Assembly of an "unprecedented violation of the law," claiming that the refusal to consider his proposal was an attempt to silence significant public debates. According to him, labeling his referendum as "against the euro" is a distortion of his actual intention, which is to gauge public opinion on the country's preparedness to adopt the euro in 2026.

The President further stated that his initiative has already sparked long-overdue discussions on Bulgaria’s eurozone readiness, referencing recent statements by key political figures like Peevski and Borissov, who have finally acknowledged concerns regarding price hikes and economic control.

Radev expressed concern about the financial challenges facing the country in the context of eurozone entry, highlighting a recent example from a nation that adopted the euro, where prices for essential goods and services surged rapidly in the months leading up to the currency changeover. He warned that Bulgaria could face similar consequences without sufficient financial buffers and regulatory measures, especially given that 30% of Bulgarians are at risk of poverty, and 1.3 million citizens currently live below the poverty line, according to NSI data.

Additionally, the President criticized the government for failing to present a comprehensive package of measures to mitigate the potential economic impact of euro adoption. He pointed out that the first quarter of 2025 has seen a significant lag in budget revenues, coupled with record spending and borrowing, which further complicates the economic landscape.

Radev insisted that his call for a nationwide referendum is a means of ensuring transparency and accountability. He emphasized that the ruling party has a responsibility to inform citizens clearly about the benefits and risks of euro adoption and to secure their consent through real actions rather than empty rhetoric.

He also underscored that his role as President includes representing all Bulgarian citizens, including the vulnerable and those whose voices are often disregarded in public discourse. "Solidarity is more important than currency," he said, stressing that the path to adopting the euro should not come at the expense of democracy and social cohesion.

The President concluded by affirming his commitment to continue pursuing the referendum, despite parliamentary opposition, and to seek judicial review of the National Assembly’s actions to ensure that Bulgarians are given a say in this critical national issue.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Radev, Referendum, euro, Bulgarian

Related Articles:

Bulgaria’s Euro Debate: Economist Calls for Addressing Legitimate Public Fears

Economist Georgi Stoev has launched a personal awareness campaign on social media to address concerns about the euro introduction in Bulgaria

Business » Finance | May 19, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Former President Warns: Bulgaria Risks Staying on the Periphery of Europe

Former Bulgarian President Rosen Plevneliev expressed concerns that there are intentions to keep Bulgaria on the periphery of the European project

Politics | May 19, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Food Expenses Account for 30% of Bulgarian Household Budgets as Incomes Increase

In the first quarter of 2025, the average quarterly expenditure per person in Bulgarian households reached 2,861 leva

Society | May 19, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Bulgarian Volleyball Talent Dominates U.S. College Championship

Simeon "Moni" Nikolov, son of Bulgarian volleyball legend Vlado Nikolov, made a significant mark in U.S. college volleyball by playing a key role in Long Beach's victory at the NCAA Championship

Sports | May 18, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Bulgarian Culture and Language to Enter University of Illinois Curriculum

The University of Illinois, one of the most renowned academic institutions in the United States, will introduce courses in Bulgarian language, history, folklore

Society » Education | May 18, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

What Bulgaria’s Euro Adoption Means for Your Loans and Bank Accounts

Bulgaria’s transition to the euro raises many questions about how loans and payments will be handled

Business » Finance | May 18, 2025, Sunday // 23:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Bulgaria's Foreign Ministry Condemns Vandalism of National Monuments in North Macedonia

On May 16, the Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of North Macedonia, Ms. Agneza Rusi Popovska

Politics » Diplomacy | May 17, 2025, Saturday // 17:05

Bulgaria's Kiril Petkov Highlights Colonial Roots of Currency Boards and Benefits of Joining the Eurozone

Kiril Petkov, co-chair of the "We Continue the Change" party and former Prime Minister of Bulgaria, spoke to BNT about the history and implications of Bulgaria’s currency board system

Politics | May 17, 2025, Saturday // 17:03

Borissov Meets Erdogan: Boosting Kapitan Andreevo and Deepening Bulgaria-Turkey Ties

Boyko Borissov, leader of GERB (the ruling party in the country) and former Bulgarian Prime Minister, met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul to discuss key issues

Politics | May 17, 2025, Saturday // 17:00

Thousands of Bulgarians Rally in Sofia to Support Introducing Religion Classes in Schools

Thousands of Bulgarians took to the streets of Sofia in support of introducing the subject "Virtues and Religion" as a mandatory part of the school curriculum

Politics | May 17, 2025, Saturday // 16:24

Israeli with Bulgarian Roots Still Held Hostage by Hamas

Matan Angrest, an Israeli with Bulgarian citizenship, has been held captive by Hamas for a year and seven months

Politics | May 17, 2025, Saturday // 16:04

Bulgaria Reaffirms Support for Ukraine’s Peace Efforts - PM Zhelyazkov Met Zelensky

Bulgaria remains steadfast in its support for Ukraine’s pursuit of a just and lasting peace, as stated by Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov during his meeting

Politics | May 17, 2025, Saturday // 09:08
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria