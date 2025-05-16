Bulgaria's President Fights Back: Takes Euro Referendum Rejection to Constitutional Court

President Rumen Radev has announced his intention to refer to the Constitutional Court following the refusal of National Assembly Speaker Natalia Kiselova to allow a vote on his proposal for a referendum regarding Bulgaria’s eurozone entry in 2026. Radev made the statement during a press briefing at Sofia Airport, reiterating his position that every Bulgarian should have the opportunity to express their opinion on the country’s readiness to adopt the single European currency.

The President’s proposal, submitted last week in a surprise television address, was returned as inadmissible by Kiselova, who aligned her stance with Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov and GERB, who had previously stated that the referendum should not proceed to parliamentary debate. The proposal had found backing from "Revival," MECH, "Greatness," and TISP, but not from the BSP, which also opposed it. Even if it had been admitted to the plenary session, the general consensus was that it would have been rejected.

Radev accused the National Assembly of an "unprecedented violation of the law," claiming that the refusal to consider his proposal was an attempt to silence significant public debates. According to him, labeling his referendum as "against the euro" is a distortion of his actual intention, which is to gauge public opinion on the country's preparedness to adopt the euro in 2026.

The President further stated that his initiative has already sparked long-overdue discussions on Bulgaria’s eurozone readiness, referencing recent statements by key political figures like Peevski and Borissov, who have finally acknowledged concerns regarding price hikes and economic control.

Radev expressed concern about the financial challenges facing the country in the context of eurozone entry, highlighting a recent example from a nation that adopted the euro, where prices for essential goods and services surged rapidly in the months leading up to the currency changeover. He warned that Bulgaria could face similar consequences without sufficient financial buffers and regulatory measures, especially given that 30% of Bulgarians are at risk of poverty, and 1.3 million citizens currently live below the poverty line, according to NSI data.

Additionally, the President criticized the government for failing to present a comprehensive package of measures to mitigate the potential economic impact of euro adoption. He pointed out that the first quarter of 2025 has seen a significant lag in budget revenues, coupled with record spending and borrowing, which further complicates the economic landscape.

Radev insisted that his call for a nationwide referendum is a means of ensuring transparency and accountability. He emphasized that the ruling party has a responsibility to inform citizens clearly about the benefits and risks of euro adoption and to secure their consent through real actions rather than empty rhetoric.

He also underscored that his role as President includes representing all Bulgarian citizens, including the vulnerable and those whose voices are often disregarded in public discourse. "Solidarity is more important than currency," he said, stressing that the path to adopting the euro should not come at the expense of democracy and social cohesion.

The President concluded by affirming his commitment to continue pursuing the referendum, despite parliamentary opposition, and to seek judicial review of the National Assembly’s actions to ensure that Bulgarians are given a say in this critical national issue.