Food Expenses Account for 30% of Bulgarian Household Budgets as Incomes Increase

In the first quarter of 2025, the average quarterly expenditure per person in Bulgarian households reached 2,861 leva, marking a 13.3% rise compared to the same period last year. Food and non-alcoholic beverages made up the largest share of spending, accounting for 30% of total expenses, which translates to around 860 leva per person. Housing costs followed with 16.6%, while taxes and social security took up 15.5%, and transport and communications made up 11.6%, according to the National Statistical Institute (NSI).

Looking at income, the average quarterly household income per person stood at 3,271 leva, reflecting a 15.2% increase from the first quarter of 2024.

Breaking down expenditure changes year-on-year, spending on food and non-alcoholic drinks rose from 753 to 859 leva, a 14.1% increase. Alcoholic beverages and cigarettes saw a similar increase of 14.1%, moving from 102 to 116 leva. Spending on clothing and footwear grew modestly by 3.4%, from 83 to 86 leva. Housing-related expenses - covering utilities, maintenance, and furnishing - increased by 10.1%, from 431 to 475 leva. Healthcare costs rose by 8.2%, from 169 to 182 leva. Transport and communication expenses jumped 16.2%, reaching 331 leva from 285 leva. Leisure, cultural activities, and education expenditures also grew notably, by 16.6%, increasing from 101 to 117 leva. Taxes and social security payments climbed 18.1%, from 375 to 443 leva.

In terms of consumption patterns, fruit intake per household member increased to 12.9 kilograms. Conversely, consumption of bread and pasta dropped significantly, down to 16.9 kilograms.

On the income side, wages formed the largest part, increasing from 1,597 to 1,845 leva per household member. Income from self-employment surged by 42.2%, rising from 161 to 229 leva. Pension income grew by 15.5%, reaching 1,030 leva, while social benefits and allowances rose by 32.2%, from 55 to 73 leva.