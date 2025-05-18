Bulgaria's Average Salary Surges Past 1,270 Euros

Bulgaria’s Euro Debate: Economist Calls for Addressing Legitimate Public Fears
Economist Georgi Stoev has launched a personal awareness campaign on social media to address concerns about the euro introduction in Bulgaria
The average gross monthly salary in Bulgaria surpassed 2,500 leva (1,278 euros), reaching 2,556 leva in March, according to preliminary data from the National Statistical Institute (NSI). The number of individuals employed under employment and service contracts increased by 1.7% at the end of March, totaling 2.35 million.
For the first quarter of 2025, the average monthly salary was recorded at 2,443 leva, marking a 1.2% increase from the fourth quarter of 2024. The most significant salary hikes were observed in "Financial and insurance activities," which rose by 9.0%, "Administrative and support activities," up by 8.5%, and "Creation and dissemination of information and creative products; telecommunications," which increased by 8.2%.
Comparing the first quarter of 2025 to the same period in the previous year, the public sector saw a 9.2% increase in average monthly wages, while the private sector experienced an 11.8% rise.
Among the economic sectors, the highest average monthly salaries were in "Creation and dissemination of information and creative products; telecommunications" at 5,739 leva, followed by "Financial and insurance activities" at 3,837 leva and "Professional activities and scientific research" at 3,387 leva.
On the lower end of the pay scale, the least remunerated sectors included the "Hotel and restaurant industry" with an average of 1,514 leva, "Agriculture, forestry, and fishing" at 1,584 leva, and "Other activities" at 1,669 leva.
