Bulgaria's Average Salary Surges Past 1,270 Euros

Society | May 18, 2025, Sunday // 10:37
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's Average Salary Surges Past 1,270 Euros

The average gross monthly salary in Bulgaria surpassed 2,500 leva (1,278 euros), reaching 2,556 leva in March, according to preliminary data from the National Statistical Institute (NSI). The number of individuals employed under employment and service contracts increased by 1.7% at the end of March, totaling 2.35 million.

For the first quarter of 2025, the average monthly salary was recorded at 2,443 leva, marking a 1.2% increase from the fourth quarter of 2024. The most significant salary hikes were observed in "Financial and insurance activities," which rose by 9.0%, "Administrative and support activities," up by 8.5%, and "Creation and dissemination of information and creative products; telecommunications," which increased by 8.2%.

Comparing the first quarter of 2025 to the same period in the previous year, the public sector saw a 9.2% increase in average monthly wages, while the private sector experienced an 11.8% rise.

Among the economic sectors, the highest average monthly salaries were in "Creation and dissemination of information and creative products; telecommunications" at 5,739 leva, followed by "Financial and insurance activities" at 3,837 leva and "Professional activities and scientific research" at 3,387 leva.

On the lower end of the pay scale, the least remunerated sectors included the "Hotel and restaurant industry" with an average of 1,514 leva, "Agriculture, forestry, and fishing" at 1,584 leva, and "Other activities" at 1,669 leva.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: salary, Bulgaria, levs

Related Articles:

Bulgaria’s Euro Debate: Economist Calls for Addressing Legitimate Public Fears

Economist Georgi Stoev has launched a personal awareness campaign on social media to address concerns about the euro introduction in Bulgaria

Business » Finance | May 19, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Former President Warns: Bulgaria Risks Staying on the Periphery of Europe

Former Bulgarian President Rosen Plevneliev expressed concerns that there are intentions to keep Bulgaria on the periphery of the European project

Politics | May 19, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Ukrainian Community and Businesses Unite to Create Cultural Mural in Varna, Bulgaria

In Varna, Ukrainian business leaders and the diaspora have joined forces to create an ethnic mural celebrating the Day of Courage and the Bulgarian Army

Society » Culture | May 19, 2025, Monday // 23:00

'Integration Makes You Stronger': Metsola on Bulgaria’s Path to the Eurozone

Roberta Metsola, President of the European Parliament, emphasized that Bulgaria’s inclusion in the eurozone would promote economic stability and progress

Politics | May 18, 2025, Sunday // 22:14

Bulgaria Steps Up as Power Grid Crisis Hits North Macedonia and the Balkans

Bulgaria demonstrated its role as a key stabilizer in the regional power grid during the recent energy crisis that struck Southeastern Europe

Society » Incidents | May 18, 2025, Sunday // 22:01

Weather Forecast for Bulgaria: Showers and Thunderstorms Expected on May 19

The weather in Bulgaria on Monday, May 19, is expected to start with clear skies before clouds roll in, bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms

Society » Environment | May 18, 2025, Sunday // 14:19
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

Bulgaria Steps Up as Power Grid Crisis Hits North Macedonia and the Balkans

Bulgaria demonstrated its role as a key stabilizer in the regional power grid during the recent energy crisis that struck Southeastern Europe

Society » Incidents | May 18, 2025, Sunday // 22:01

Sofia's Public Transport Crisis: Metro Keeps Running as Ground Transport Strike Enters Sixth Day

On May 19, 2025, the Sofia metro will maintain its regular operations despite the ongoing strike by ground public transport workers

Society | May 18, 2025, Sunday // 21:52

Weather Forecast for Bulgaria: Showers and Thunderstorms Expected on May 19

The weather in Bulgaria on Monday, May 19, is expected to start with clear skies before clouds roll in, bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms

Society » Environment | May 18, 2025, Sunday // 14:19

Sofia Ranks as Europe's Most Unsafe City for Child Pedestrians, Study Finds

Sofia has been identified as the most dangerous city in Europe for children to navigate

Society | May 18, 2025, Sunday // 13:59

Bulgarian Culture and Language to Enter University of Illinois Curriculum

The University of Illinois, one of the most renowned academic institutions in the United States, will introduce courses in Bulgarian language, history, folklore

Society » Education | May 18, 2025, Sunday // 12:31

Austria's JJ Clinches Eurovision 2025 Victory as Bulgaria Skips Contest, UK Sinks to 19th Place

Austrian singer JJ clinched victory at the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 in Basel, Switzerland, delivering a dramatic win in the final moments of the competition

Society | May 18, 2025, Sunday // 11:10
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria