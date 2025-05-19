Eurozone Readiness: Bulgaria Achieves Deflation in April, Meeting Key Euro Criterion

Bulgaria’s Euro Debate: Economist Calls for Addressing Legitimate Public Fears
Economist Georgi Stoev has launched a personal awareness campaign on social media to address concerns about the euro introduction in Bulgaria
Bulgaria has reported a deflation rate of -0.8% for April 2025, with annual inflation recorded at 3.5%, according to the Consumer Price Index (CPI). The decline in prices was notable in several sectors, including healthcare (-8.8%), communications (-3.6%), transport (-2.6%), and entertainment and culture (-1.6%). Meanwhile, the cost of clothing and footwear surged by 7.9%, while food and non-alcoholic beverages rose by 0.4%.
Since the start of 2025, inflation has increased by 1.9%, while the average annual inflation for the period May 2024 to April 2025 stands at 2.7%. Significant price drops were observed in essential food items, such as cucumbers (-13.5%), chips (-4.4%), tea (-2.6%), and bread (-2.1%). However, certain food products saw price hikes, including citrus fruits (+9.8%), root vegetables (+9.5%), and cabbage (+8.9%).
Non-food goods and services also recorded price fluctuations. Notable decreases include passenger train transport (-16.6%), fees for issuing personal documents (-15.3%), central gas supply (-9.6%), and hotels in holiday resorts (-8.9%). Conversely, international flights saw a 12.6% increase, and clothing and footwear recorded a rise of 7.7% and 8.9%, respectively.
In the healthcare sector, a dramatic 82.8% drop in hospital service costs was reported, alongside a 0.2% decline in pharmaceutical products. However, medical and dental services saw minor increases of 0.5% and 0.1%, respectively.
Over a three-year period, cumulative inflation stands at 18.3%, while the five-year rate is 37.9%, indicating a broader trend of price adjustments across multiple sectors.
In economic performance, Bulgaria's GDP rose by 3.1% in the first quarter of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024. The National Statistical Institute (NSI) reported that final consumption grew by 7.1%, while exports of goods and services fell by 3.4%. Imports, however, increased by 6.2%. In nominal terms, GDP amounted to 45.6 billion leva, with a gross value added of 39.6 billion leva.
It is worth noting that while the annual inflation in April was 3.5 percent, the accumulated inflation over the last 5 years is nearly 40%.
Source: National Statistical Institute (NSI)
During the Investor.bg Banking Today conference, held on May 13 at the Inter Expo Center, Prof. Raul Eamets emphasized that Bulgaria is practically already linked to the euro due to the currency board
According to the latest data from the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB), the number of individuals in Bulgaria holding bank deposits of over 1 million BGN continues to rise steadily—at an average rate of one new millionaire depositor per day.
According to data published on the Bulgarian National Bank’s (BNB) official website, household lending surged by 20.
The Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) has released another set of practical guidelines regarding the transition to the euro once the country joins the eurozone
A significant portion of Bulgarians' savings is already held in euros, signaling the country's readiness for the currency switch, even before its official adoption
Inflation in Bulgaria is projected to rise ahead of the country’s euro adoption
Google Street View Cars Return to Bulgaria for Major Mapping Update
Housing Prices Soar in Bulgaria’s Major Cities as Demand and Supply Strain Increase