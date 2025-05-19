Ministry of Environment Warns of Alarming Water Shortages Across Bulgaria

Society » ENVIRONMENT | May 16, 2025, Friday // 12:02
Bulgaria: Ministry of Environment Warns of Alarming Water Shortages Across Bulgaria @Pexels

Bulgaria’s chronic water shortage is largely attributed to the aging and deteriorating water transmission infrastructure, the Ministry of Environment and Water (MOEW) revealed, BGNES reported. According to the ministry, over 60% of the water supply system losses for water and sanitation operators are due to the outdated infrastructure, with similar issues affecting irrigation systems where 53.6% of water resources remain unused, as reported by the Ministry of Agriculture for 2023.

The ministry describes the water losses as "particularly worrying," citing data from the Commission for Energy and Water Regulation that shows total losses in the water supply systems reaching 60.21% in 2023. This is compounded by losses in the irrigation systems, making it clear that infrastructure upgrades are urgently needed.

To address these problems, the MOEW is focusing on integrating climate adaptation measures into national water management strategies. This includes managing significant and complex dams, developing river basin management plans, and implementing flood risk management initiatives.

Since 2007, the government has invested BGN 3.6 billion through the Operational Programme 'Environment' for water supply and sanitation projects. For the current period of 2021-2027, BGN 1.4 billion has been earmarked for such projects under the National Water Supply and Sewerage Investment Plan. Additionally, the Environmental Management Enterprise (EMEA) has allocated BGN 84 million in grants for municipal water supply and sanitation projects for 2022-2024.

The MOEW also highlighted the ongoing drought across Eastern Europe, exacerbated by above-average temperatures reported in April 2025. The Joint Research Centre of the European Commission for the UNCCD Drought Toolbox indicates that the prolonged dry spell affects large parts of Eastern and Southern Europe, including the Mediterranean region and the Baltic states. Meanwhile, the European Drought Observatory notes that as of late April, 31.3% of the EU and UK territories are under drought conditions, with Bulgaria being classified as a moderate-risk zone.

Despite the overall sufficient water resources in Bulgaria, their uneven distribution across regions creates significant disparities. Areas with high population density, water-intensive industries, and specific geographical features are particularly vulnerable to water shortages, especially during the increasingly common dry summer months.

According to the National Report on the State and Protection of the Environment, renewable freshwater resources in 2022 were 24.5% lower than the average for the 1981-2022 period. This decline is part of a broader trend impacting Europe, where 20% of the territory and 30% of the population face water shortages annually. Moreover, the European Parliament reports that only 39.5% of surface water bodies in the EU have achieved good ecological status, and a mere 26.8% meet the 'good' chemical status benchmark.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: water, Bulgaria, supply, MOEW

Related Articles:

Bulgaria’s Euro Debate: Economist Calls for Addressing Legitimate Public Fears

Economist Georgi Stoev has launched a personal awareness campaign on social media to address concerns about the euro introduction in Bulgaria

Business » Finance | May 19, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Former President Warns: Bulgaria Risks Staying on the Periphery of Europe

Former Bulgarian President Rosen Plevneliev expressed concerns that there are intentions to keep Bulgaria on the periphery of the European project

Politics | May 19, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Ukrainian Community and Businesses Unite to Create Cultural Mural in Varna, Bulgaria

In Varna, Ukrainian business leaders and the diaspora have joined forces to create an ethnic mural celebrating the Day of Courage and the Bulgarian Army

Society » Culture | May 19, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Sofia Ranks as Europe's Most Unsafe City for Child Pedestrians, Study Finds

Sofia has been identified as the most dangerous city in Europe for children to navigate

Society | May 18, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

What Bulgaria’s Euro Adoption Means for Your Loans and Bank Accounts

Bulgaria’s transition to the euro raises many questions about how loans and payments will be handled

Business » Finance | May 18, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Westinghouse Strengthens Bulgarian Partnerships for Nuclear Power Expansion at Kozloduy

Westinghouse Electric Company has strengthened its Bulgarian supply chain for the Kozloduy AP1000® project, signing memoranda of understanding with seven Bulgarian companie

Business » Energy | May 18, 2025, Sunday // 23:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Environment

Sofia Sees Positive Trend in Air Quality Improvement for Second Consecutive Year

For the second consecutive year, Sofia Municipality has successfully adhered to European and national standards for air quality concerning fine particulate matter

Society » Environment | May 17, 2025, Saturday // 08:54

Unstable Weather and Strong Winds Expected Across Bulgaria This Weekend

A yellow code for strong winds has been issued for 17 regions in Bulgaria as the weather takes a turn over the weekend

Society » Environment | May 16, 2025, Friday // 17:03

May 16 Weather Outlook: Showers Across Bulgaria, Colder Air Moving In

On Friday, May 16, Bulgaria will experience mostly cloudy skies accompanied by rain. Winds will vary across the country - light to moderate

Society » Environment | May 15, 2025, Thursday // 17:22

Another Crisis Looms - 8 Sofia Districts May Drown in Garbage Amid Payment Standoff

Two cleaning companies, "ZAUBA" Ltd and DZZD "Green Partners-BKS," have issued a warning that garbage collection services in eight districts of Sofia may cease starting May 19

Society » Environment | May 15, 2025, Thursday // 16:37

Sunny Thursday in Bulgaria, But Clouds and Winds Loom in the Mountains

On Thursday, Bulgaria will experience predominantly sunny weather across most regions

Society » Environment | May 14, 2025, Wednesday // 21:38

Public Transport Strike to Paralyze Sofia on May 14 — Buses, Trams, and Trolleybuses Halted for Eight Hours

On May 14, Sofia will face major transportation disruption due to a strike by ground public transport workers.

Society » Environment | May 13, 2025, Tuesday // 20:12
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria