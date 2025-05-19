Ministry of Environment Warns of Alarming Water Shortages Across Bulgaria

Bulgaria’s chronic water shortage is largely attributed to the aging and deteriorating water transmission infrastructure, the Ministry of Environment and Water (MOEW) revealed, BGNES reported. According to the ministry, over 60% of the water supply system losses for water and sanitation operators are due to the outdated infrastructure, with similar issues affecting irrigation systems where 53.6% of water resources remain unused, as reported by the Ministry of Agriculture for 2023.

The ministry describes the water losses as "particularly worrying," citing data from the Commission for Energy and Water Regulation that shows total losses in the water supply systems reaching 60.21% in 2023. This is compounded by losses in the irrigation systems, making it clear that infrastructure upgrades are urgently needed.

To address these problems, the MOEW is focusing on integrating climate adaptation measures into national water management strategies. This includes managing significant and complex dams, developing river basin management plans, and implementing flood risk management initiatives.

Since 2007, the government has invested BGN 3.6 billion through the Operational Programme 'Environment' for water supply and sanitation projects. For the current period of 2021-2027, BGN 1.4 billion has been earmarked for such projects under the National Water Supply and Sewerage Investment Plan. Additionally, the Environmental Management Enterprise (EMEA) has allocated BGN 84 million in grants for municipal water supply and sanitation projects for 2022-2024.

The MOEW also highlighted the ongoing drought across Eastern Europe, exacerbated by above-average temperatures reported in April 2025. The Joint Research Centre of the European Commission for the UNCCD Drought Toolbox indicates that the prolonged dry spell affects large parts of Eastern and Southern Europe, including the Mediterranean region and the Baltic states. Meanwhile, the European Drought Observatory notes that as of late April, 31.3% of the EU and UK territories are under drought conditions, with Bulgaria being classified as a moderate-risk zone.

Despite the overall sufficient water resources in Bulgaria, their uneven distribution across regions creates significant disparities. Areas with high population density, water-intensive industries, and specific geographical features are particularly vulnerable to water shortages, especially during the increasingly common dry summer months.

According to the National Report on the State and Protection of the Environment, renewable freshwater resources in 2022 were 24.5% lower than the average for the 1981-2022 period. This decline is part of a broader trend impacting Europe, where 20% of the territory and 30% of the population face water shortages annually. Moreover, the European Parliament reports that only 39.5% of surface water bodies in the EU have achieved good ecological status, and a mere 26.8% meet the 'good' chemical status benchmark.