Politics | May 16, 2025, Friday // 10:32
Bulgaria: Boyko Borissov on Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev: 'The boy is incompetent'

GERB leader Boyko Borissov sharply criticized Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev over the ongoing transport strike, calling him incompetent and blaming him for the city’s mounting problems, including dirt, traffic jams, and a lack of infrastructure projects over the past two years.

Borissov recalled a recent comment by Spasi Sofia’s Bonev accusing Terziev of being tied to oligarch Delyan Peevski, then addressed reporters, saying: “Now you tell me I am responsible for his incompetence?” He dismissed suggestions that GERB had any role in the current protests and pointed out that under his own leadership, despite having no municipal councilors, he managed to build a working majority in the city government.

The GERB leader insisted Sofia Municipality has sufficient funds, claiming the city has over 600 million leva available but no active projects to move forward with. According to Borissov, if Terziev truly wanted to address transport workers’ salary demands, he could call the municipal council immediately to reallocate budget funds. Instead, Borissov said, the mayor simply cannot deliver on these challenges due to lack of ability.

Expressing regret over endorsing Terziev in the 2023 local elections, Borissov said he had urged GERB supporters to back the candidate from “We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria” against BSP’s Vanya Grigorova. Now, he regrets that decision: “Two years of nothing - dirt, traffic jams, zero infrastructure. Let Fandakova return as mayor, and I will take responsibility.”

Borissov described how each morning he walks along “Evropa” Blvd and sees how the Opalchenska street repair remains unfinished, highlighting the administration’s failures. He repeated that the mayor’s excuses are empty and that the public should hold Terziev accountable, stating: “The people elected him - the people should impeach him.”

When questioned about President Rumen Radev’s proposal regarding the euro and the costly contract with the Turkish company Botas, Borissov avoided direct answers but responded defiantly, implying the responsibility lies with elected officials and expressing skepticism toward the president’s positions.

Tags: terziev, Borissov, sofia

