Doctors Stranded by Sofia Transport Strike as Patients Wait

Sofia’s public transport strike entered its third day, leaving the city’s two million residents without surface transport services. The only option running on schedule remains the metro, which has added extra trains and shortened intervals to handle the increased passenger load.

This morning, numerous doctors found themselves unable to reach hospitals and clinics on time. At 9:15 a.m., many medical professionals were still far from their workplaces, as reported by BGNES. One doctor shared, “I’m already two hours late. I have no idea when I’ll get to the office. Patients have been waiting for me this whole time.” The doctor expressed concern over serious cases potentially being delayed, warning, “If someone is seriously ill, Monday might come too late.”

Meanwhile, in the Gotse Delchev neighborhood, second-grade students were preparing for a one-day school trip outside Sofia. However, the strike’s impact caused delays for their teachers, forcing a revision of the departure times for the two buses carrying the children.

The ongoing strike continues to disrupt everyday life across Sofia, with critical services like healthcare facing severe challenges due to transportation shortages.