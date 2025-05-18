Doctors Stranded by Sofia Transport Strike as Patients Wait

Society » HEALTH | May 16, 2025, Friday // 10:01
Bulgaria: Doctors Stranded by Sofia Transport Strike as Patients Wait

Sofia’s public transport strike entered its third day, leaving the city’s two million residents without surface transport services. The only option running on schedule remains the metro, which has added extra trains and shortened intervals to handle the increased passenger load.

This morning, numerous doctors found themselves unable to reach hospitals and clinics on time. At 9:15 a.m., many medical professionals were still far from their workplaces, as reported by BGNES. One doctor shared, “I’m already two hours late. I have no idea when I’ll get to the office. Patients have been waiting for me this whole time.” The doctor expressed concern over serious cases potentially being delayed, warning, “If someone is seriously ill, Monday might come too late.

Meanwhile, in the Gotse Delchev neighborhood, second-grade students were preparing for a one-day school trip outside Sofia. However, the strike’s impact caused delays for their teachers, forcing a revision of the departure times for the two buses carrying the children.

The ongoing strike continues to disrupt everyday life across Sofia, with critical services like healthcare facing severe challenges due to transportation shortages.

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: sofia, doctors, Strike

Related Articles:

Sofia Ranks as Europe's Most Unsafe City for Child Pedestrians, Study Finds

Sofia has been identified as the most dangerous city in Europe for children to navigate

Society | May 18, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Thousands of Bulgarians Rally in Sofia to Support Introducing Religion Classes in Schools

Thousands of Bulgarians took to the streets of Sofia in support of introducing the subject "Virtues and Religion" as a mandatory part of the school curriculum

Politics | May 17, 2025, Saturday // 16:24

Sofia Mobilizes School Buses Amid Transport Strike to Ensure Matriculation Exams Proceed

On May 16, on the initiative of the Minister of Education and Science Krasimir Valchev, a special Headquarters was established at the Ministry of Education and Science to address transport challenges in Sofia

Society » Education | May 17, 2025, Saturday // 16:20

Sofia Sees Positive Trend in Air Quality Improvement for Second Consecutive Year

For the second consecutive year, Sofia Municipality has successfully adhered to European and national standards for air quality concerning fine particulate matter

Society » Environment | May 17, 2025, Saturday // 08:54

Sofia’s Transport Strike Enters Weekend With No Resolution in Sight; Metro Will Work

Sofia’s public transport employees are mobilizing for an indefinite strike, gathering signatures under the leadership of the Federation of Transport Unions within the Confederation of Bulgarian Trade Unions and the Federation of Transport Workers

Politics | May 16, 2025, Friday // 18:04

WCC-DB and 'Greatness' Blame GERB, Borissov and Peevski for Orchestrating Sofia Transport Disruptions

The transport strike in Sofia has intensified political tensions, with accusations and counteraccusations flying in the Bulgarian parliament

Politics | May 16, 2025, Friday // 15:13
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Health

A Bulgarian Doctor Survives Israeli Bombing in Gaza Hospital

Dr. Milena Angelova-Chee, a Bulgarian intensive care doctor, endured the horror of an Israeli bombing at the European Hospital in the Gaza Strip on May 13, 2025

Society » Health | May 16, 2025, Friday // 11:20

Romanian Family Pays Over 1500 Euros for Emergency Treatment in Bulgarian Hospital

A Romanian family paid 3,084.60 leva (1,500 euros) for medical treatment at the Burgas University Hospital following a serious road accident

Society » Health | May 1, 2025, Thursday // 17:00

Prof. Kantardzhiev: Rats in Sofia’s Sewers Pose Health Risk as Reservoirs for Ticks

Prof. Todor Kantardzhiev warned that Sofia's sewer system should be cleared of rats

Society » Health | April 30, 2025, Wednesday // 10:22

WHO Highlights Immunization as Key to Global Health Security

They highlighted that health security cannot be fully achieved without robust vaccination programs

Society » Health | April 29, 2025, Tuesday // 12:52

Bulgaria: Prof. Kantardzhiev Warns Ticks Can Detect Humans from 20 Meters – Stay Safe!

Prof. Todor Kantardzhiev, former director of the National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases, has warned that ticks, which can sense human breathing from up to 20 meters away

Society » Health | April 25, 2025, Friday // 11:53

Pernik Hospital to Close Maternity Ward Due to Staff Shortage

Starting from May 1, the obstetrics and gynecology department at the "Rahila Angelova" Multi-Profile Hospital in Pernik will be shut down due to a significant shortage of medical staff

Society » Health | April 25, 2025, Friday // 10:30
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria