At a glittering ceremony held Thursday evening at Sofia’s Military Club, Olympic champion Karlos Nasar was honored as the “Man of the Year” for 2024. The award recognizes Nasar’s exceptional talent on the bars, a performance that made all of Bulgaria stand in awe.

The prestigious prize was handed to Nasar by Hristo Hristov, Executive Director of Darik Radio. He presented the champion with a symbolic Bulgarian cavalry saber, a traditional emblem of honor and dignity reserved for every “Man of the Year.”

Hristov praised Nasar as a unifying figure who inspires and strengthens the youth. Adding to the celebration, Bulgarian football legend and Golden Ball winner Hristo Stoichkov sent a heartfelt video message congratulating Nasar. “He carries this award with pride,” Stoichkov noted.

Alongside Nasar, the Darik Radio Academy also recognized producers Ivan Hristov and Andrey Arnaudov, who earned second place in the public vote for their film “Gundi.” Additionally, Prof. Martin Vechev, head of INSAIT - the institute behind the development of BgGPT - was nominated for the award, marking a diverse group of achievers honored that night.