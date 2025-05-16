Olympic Champion Karlos Nasar Named Bulgaria’s Man of the Year 2024

Bulgaria’s Euro Debate: Economist Calls for Addressing Legitimate Public Fears
Economist Georgi Stoev has launched a personal awareness campaign on social media to address concerns about the euro introduction in Bulgaria
At a glittering ceremony held Thursday evening at Sofia’s Military Club, Olympic champion Karlos Nasar was honored as the “Man of the Year” for 2024. The award recognizes Nasar’s exceptional talent on the bars, a performance that made all of Bulgaria stand in awe.
The prestigious prize was handed to Nasar by Hristo Hristov, Executive Director of Darik Radio. He presented the champion with a symbolic Bulgarian cavalry saber, a traditional emblem of honor and dignity reserved for every “Man of the Year.”
Hristov praised Nasar as a unifying figure who inspires and strengthens the youth. Adding to the celebration, Bulgarian football legend and Golden Ball winner Hristo Stoichkov sent a heartfelt video message congratulating Nasar. “He carries this award with pride,” Stoichkov noted.
Alongside Nasar, the Darik Radio Academy also recognized producers Ivan Hristov and Andrey Arnaudov, who earned second place in the public vote for their film “Gundi.” Additionally, Prof. Martin Vechev, head of INSAIT - the institute behind the development of BgGPT - was nominated for the award, marking a diverse group of achievers honored that night.
Bulgaria claimed the girls’ team title at the European Rhythmic Gymnastics Cup
Stiliana Nikolova continued to shine at the European Rhythmic Gymnastics Cup in Burgas
Grigor Dimitrov has withdrawn from the ATP 250 tournament in Geneva due to medical reasons.
Bulgarian tennis player Lia Karatancheva captured her maiden International Tennis Federation (ITF) women's singles title on Sunday at the W50 Indian Harbour Beach tournament in Florida, which featured a $40,000 prize pool.
Grigor Dimitrov’s campaign at the Masters tournament in Rome came to an early end after a second-round loss to Italy’s Francesco Passaro
Bulgarian tennis player Viktoriya Tomova is set to begin her campaign at the WTA 1000 tournament in Rome
Google Street View Cars Return to Bulgaria for Major Mapping Update
Housing Prices Soar in Bulgaria’s Major Cities as Demand and Supply Strain Increase