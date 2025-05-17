Second F-16 Incident in Ukraine: Pilot Safe After Mid-Mission Ejection

The Ukrainian Air Force reported the loss of contact with an F-16 fighter jet during a combat mission in the early hours of May 16. According to preliminary information, the pilot encountered an emergency situation on board while engaging Russian aerial targets. Despite successfully destroying three targets, the pilot had to eject as contact with the aircraft was lost around 3:30 a.m. Kyiv time. The pilot managed to divert the plane away from populated areas before ejecting and was later located and evacuated by a search and rescue team. His condition is described as satisfactory, with no life-threatening injuries.

The Air Force did not disclose further details regarding the fate of the aircraft or its potential crash site. A commission has been appointed to investigate the incident. Initial assessments indicate the crash was not the result of enemy fire.

This marks the second loss of an F-16 fighter since Ukraine began receiving the aircraft from Western allies in 2024. The first incident occurred in August 2024, when pilot Oleksii Mes was killed during a mission to repel a large-scale Russian airstrike. A second pilot, Pavlo Ivanov, lost his life in a similar incident this April while on a combat mission. Both pilots were experienced airmen, and the losses have raised concerns about the operational challenges associated with the F-16s, which were introduced to Ukraine as part of military aid from the Netherlands, Denmark, and other allies.

The Ukrainian Air Force has not disclosed the total number of F-16s in its fleet. Following the August incident, President Volodymyr Zelensky posthumously awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine to Oleksii Mes for his service and sacrifice.