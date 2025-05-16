Sofia Traffic Surges Amid Public Transport Strike

Society | May 16, 2025, Friday // 09:04
The ongoing strike by public transport workers in Sofia has left the metro as the only mode of public transit operating on schedule. As drivers, mechanics, and other staff members continue their protest, the city is experiencing noticeable changes in traffic patterns.

One of the busiest intersections in Sofia, Orlov Most, is seeing increased traffic as more residents resort to personal vehicles to get around. Although traffic is still manageable in the early hours, congestion is expected to build up later in the day, mirroring the situation seen yesterday. With buses, trolleys, and trams still not running, the metro remains the sole public transport option, operating with extra trains and shorter intervals to accommodate the surge in passengers.

Traffic on the key Tsarigradsko Shose Blvd. is blocked.

The lack of public transport combined with the rain has left Sofia residents stuck to their cars.

This morning, 3 km in the center of the capital can be covered in a shocking 32 minutes, bTV reported.

Despite the disruption, schools and workplaces are still open, leaving residents with limited options - either drive or rely on the metro. There was a proposal to suspend the blue and green paid parking zones for today to alleviate pressure on the roads, but it was ultimately not approved, so paid parking remains in effect.

Compounding the situation, the rainy weather is prompting more people to opt for private cars, further contributing to the expected traffic buildup. As the strike continues, the city braces for potential gridlock as the weekend approaches.

