Bulgaria’s First F-16 Cleared for Service After Technical Fixes and Closed-Door Probe

Politics » DEFENSE | May 16, 2025, Friday // 09:35
The first Bulgarian F-16 Block 70 fighter jet has completed its repairs and is now fully operational, Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov confirmed following a closed session with the parliamentary Commission for Control over the Security Services. Although the repair phase is finished, the aircraft is still undergoing technical acceptance procedures, which include thorough system tests. The next step involves flight testing, where Bulgarian pilots will fly alongside American instructors. After these stages, the jet will officially enter service and be deployed for active duty.

Concerns had been raised earlier regarding a malfunction detected after the first F-16’s landing, specifically related to one of its systems. This issue was initially brought to light by the Air Force commander Nikolay Rusev. Alongside that, there were rumors suggesting possible foreign interference or espionage affecting the aircraft’s systems. The rotating chairman of the parliamentary commission, Atanas Atanasov, called a special closed-door hearing to investigate these suspicions in detail.

Addressing those worries, Zapryanov stated that he provided a full report during the committee meeting, describing the technical incident, the steps taken to resolve it, and the actions performed by both technical staff and flight crews. He assured there were no ongoing security risks concerning the aircraft or the protection of sensitive information.

When asked about the delivery timeline for the second Bulgarian F-16, Zapryanov indicated that it is ready and expected to join the operational fleet soon. He explained that the aircraft has been awaiting its scheduled flyover for some time and is prepared to be integrated into the Air Force’s roster.

The ongoing technical acceptance, as the minister elaborated, involves a detailed testing of all systems on the first F-16. Once complete, the joint flight tests with American instructors will begin, after which the jet will be formally accepted and put into operational use.

The parliamentary hearing where Zapryanov spoke was held behind closed doors, also involving Plamen Tonchev, head of the State Agency for National Security, and Captain 1st Rank Sergey Valev, deputy director of the Military Intelligence Service. The session focused on concerns about potential unauthorized access by hostile actors to classified information related to the F-16 systems, as well as possible sabotage attempts during the fighter’s official acceptance by the Bulgarian Air Force.

Despite these serious inquiries, Zapryanov reassured that the situation was managed as a technical event, and no threats to the aircraft or classified data protection remain. The Defense Minister emphasized confidence in both the aircraft’s condition and the security measures in place surrounding its operation.

Tags: F-16, Bulgarian, Zapryanov, repairs

