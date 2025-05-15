No Buses or Trams Tomorrow in Sofia as Public Transport Strike Continues - Metro Service to Keep the City Moving

The strike by Sofia’s surface public transport workers is set to continue tomorrow, with no buses or trams operating, according to union representatives. They described the day’s negotiations with Mayor Vasil Terziev as tough and ultimately unsuccessful, BGNES reported.

Despite the ground transport stoppage, the metro system will remain fully operational. “Metropolitan” Ltd. confirmed that it will not interrupt service and will continue to support passenger transportation during the blockade of surface vehicles.

The talks between the unions and the mayor lasted nearly four hours today but failed to produce an agreement on wage increases for transport employees. Initially demanding a 400 leva rise in base salaries, the unions have now lowered their claim to 300 leva, as stated by Ivan Kirilov from the "Podkrepa" trade union. Mayor Terziev extended an invitation for further negotiations on Monday morning, conditional on the protesters lifting the public transport blockade.

Looking ahead to Friday, May 16, 2025, the metro will increase capacity by running additional trains on lines 1, 2, and 4, alongside extra locomotives on line 3. The shorter intervals between trains on all metro lines will remain in effect to accommodate the increased passenger demand during the strike.

Full press release from “Metropolitan” Ltd.:

"'Metropolitan' Ltd. will not suspend its working regime and will continue to carry out its activities and support the transportation of passengers in connection with the blocking of ground public transport in the city of Sofia.

On Friday, 16.05.2025, additional trains will continue to run on lines 1, 2 and 4, as well as additional locomotives on line 3. The reduced train operating intervals on all metro lines also remain in force.

The management of the Sofia Metro thanks all employees for the high professionalism in carrying out their daily activities.

You will receive more information about the movement of trains from the company's official website."