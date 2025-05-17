North Macedonia's PM Rejects More Constitutional Amendments Without Bulgarian Reciprocity; EU: No Plan B

North Macedonia’s Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski made it clear at a press briefing in Skopje alongside European Council President Antonio Costa that constitutional changes to include Bulgarians won’t happen without tangible progress from Bulgaria. “We cannot keep changing the Constitution repeatedly without a clear message and results from the Bulgarian side. This must be a two-way street. If one side pushes forward but the other does nothing, then it’s pointless,” Mickoski said.

He reminded that North Macedonia has made significant concessions for European integration: changing the flag, the name, and the Constitution itself - steps unmatched by any other country. Yet, despite these efforts, “we’re still stuck where we were 20 years ago,” Mickoski lamented. He acknowledged that talks continue, mentioning President Silianovska’s meetings with her Bulgarian counterpart and his readiness to go to Brussels for further discussions.

Asked if he might accept constitutional changes with “deferred effect” or seek a “creative interpretation” of the EU negotiating framework, Mickoski firmly rejected this. He insisted that European integration must be based on shared values, not on bilateral disputes. “The previous government made the mistake of accepting a bilateral issue as part of our European future. I won’t do that. I will fight to find a way out,” he declared. Mickoski stressed he cannot stand before Macedonian citizens and promise constitutional amendments without Bulgaria fulfilling its commitments, including respecting the language and identity of Macedonians across the border, as recognized in at least 14 Strasbourg rulings that remain unimplemented.

Meanwhile, European Council President Antonio Costa stressed the need for North Macedonia to implement what was agreed in 2022 to move its EU accession forward. “What was agreed has already been decided. There is no Plan B and no further negotiations,” Costa said during the joint press conference. He emphasized the importance of reforms, rule of law, and fighting corruption as essential steps toward EU membership.

Costa acknowledged the frustration in the process but reassured that all candidate countries have faced similar hurdles and ultimately succeeded. “North Macedonia’s future is in the EU, and enlargement is our shared goal. It is an investment in peace, stability, and security,” he added.

Regarding Mickoski’s concerns about past constitutional changes, Costa agreed but insisted that no new demands should be made beyond the 2022 agreement. “Now it is time to deliver. The Prime Minister knows he can count on me and the EU to turn the page,” Costa said.

He also highlighted the importance of completing strategic infrastructure projects, Corridors 8 and 10, which will bring tangible benefits to the citizens of North Macedonia.

The message from both leaders was clear: North Macedonia must honor its commitments to progress in the EU accession process, while Bulgaria’s cooperation remains crucial to overcoming current deadlocks.