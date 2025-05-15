Bulgaria's Prime Minister Confident in Eurozone Entry, Promises Clear Measures to Protect Consumers

Politics | May 15, 2025, Thursday // 18:29
Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov has expressed confidence in Bulgaria’s path toward adopting the euro, anticipating a favorable convergence report on June 4. He emphasized that the government will propose measures aimed at reassuring the public that the switch to the euro will not lead to speculation or instability, relying heavily on the strength and cooperation of Bulgarian businesses.

Together with Bulgarian National Bank Governor Dimitar Radev, Zhelyazkov signed a joint position affirming their firm commitment to completing the euro adoption process by January 1, 2026. The prime minister pointed out that positive evaluations of Bulgaria’s fiscal-structural program and inflation levels provide solid grounds for optimism regarding the upcoming convergence report.

Zhelyazkov also highlighted the strong parliamentary support behind this effort. He thanked the 171 MPs who signed the position backing the euro introduction - a number exceeding the qualified majority needed for constitutional amendments. According to him, this pro-European majority reflects a maturity in Bulgarian society and a shared political vision that transcends divisions, focused on national interest rather than political gains.

He traced Bulgaria’s euro adoption efforts back to 1997, praising the consistent line followed by successive governments. Special recognition was given to former Prime Ministers Ivan Kostov, who initiated the process, and Boyko Borissov, who maintained steady support through his three terms and currently guarantees backing from the ruling coalition.

The Prime Minister insisted that the current government knows its direction well, working towards boosting the competitiveness of Bulgaria’s economy and deeper integration into the European common market. He promised that once the convergence report is positive, the government will implement a series of clear, targeted measures grounded in consumer protection, transparency, and efficiency to facilitate a smooth transition.

Zhelyazkov reassured that these measures will include robust structural and organizational controls to prevent speculation and ensure full compliance with the legislation. He conveyed confidence that these steps will be clearly communicated to society, helping to ease any concerns.

Addressing critics, Zhelyazkov said the government understands the opposition’s stance and welcomes it, viewing the debate as a source of strength rather than division.

This statement came just before the Prime Minister departed for the European Political Community summit in Tirana, Albania, signaling Bulgaria’s continued commitment to its European integration agenda.

The Prime Minister also responded to a parallel referendum initiative proposed by President Rumen Radev, which sought public input on the euro adoption. While the Speaker of Parliament rejected the referendum as inadmissible, Zhelyazkov’s joint position with the BNB Governor was positioned as a countermeasure, openly inviting all MPs to endorse it. This broad parliamentary backing included deputies from multiple parties, even those initially hesitant about the president’s proposal, such as DPS-Dogan.

Overall, the government’s message is clear: Bulgaria is ready, united, and moving forward confidently towards joining the eurozone, with solid political support and planned measures to protect consumers and prevent market disruptions during the transition.

