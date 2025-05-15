US Floats NATO-Russia Council Revival in Bid to Resolve Ukraine War

The United States has floated the idea of resuming the NATO-Russia Council as part of a broader effort to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, according to a Bloomberg report. The initiative is reportedly part of a larger proposal aimed at engaging Moscow, even as the Kremlin continues to reject a US ceasefire plan that would involve freezing the conflict, recognizing Crimea as Russian territory, and lifting US sanctions.

Bloomberg, referencing a source familiar with the discussions, claims that Washington has introduced new elements to its proposal, including a suggestion to reactivate security talks under the NATO-Russia Council framework. The council, initially established in the aftermath of the Cold War to promote bilateral security cooperation, effectively ceased operations following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

The last meeting of the NATO-Russia Council took place on January 12, 2022, in Brussels, where NATO member states firmly rejected Moscow’s demand for "security guarantees." Since then, the council has remained inactive, and NATO has refrained from reconsidering its relations with Russia, opting instead to focus on supporting Ukraine amidst ongoing hostilities.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Washington is opposed to extending an invitation to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for the upcoming NATO summit in The Hague, scheduled for June 24-25. The move is seen as part of a broader diplomatic effort to engage Russia in talks while maintaining the existing NATO framework.