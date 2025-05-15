Another Crisis Looms - 8 Sofia Districts May Drown in Garbage Amid Payment Standoff

Society » ENVIRONMENT | May 15, 2025, Thursday // 16:37
Bulgaria: Another Crisis Looms - 8 Sofia Districts May Drown in Garbage Amid Payment Standoff

Two cleaning companies, "ZAUBA" Ltd and DZZD "Green Partners-BKS," have issued a warning that garbage collection services in eight districts of Sofia may cease starting May 19. The companies claim that the Sofia Municipality owes them nearly 9 million leva for services rendered since December 2024.

If the outstanding payments are not settled, the companies will suspend waste collection, transportation, street cleaning, and maintenance activities in the districts of Lyulin, Krasno Selo, Ilinden, Nadezhda, Serdika, Izgrev, Slatina, and Poduyane. Both companies stress that the work they performed was accepted by the municipality without objections or complaints.

In their statement, the companies emphasized that despite multiple written notifications and numerous conversations with municipal representatives, including those in management positions, no commitment has been made regarding the payment of the owed amounts.

The companies argue that the prolonged delay in payments has created severe financial difficulties, affecting their ability to pay workers' wages, social security contributions, taxes, road tolls, and other essential expenses, such as consumables, equipment, and materials.

The total budget allocated for waste collection, transportation, landfill disposal, and the maintenance of public spaces in Sofia for 2025 is set at 302,192,935 leva. The current warning from the two companies comes amid mounting tensions within the Sofia Municipality, where financial issues have also triggered a public transport strike over unpaid wages and demands for salary increases.

The situation in Sofia has brought garbage collection to the forefront of public debate, following recent discussions in the Sofia Municipal Council regarding the city's waste treatment plant. Now, with the looming threat of halted garbage collection services, approximately one-third of the capital could face a significant sanitation crisis starting next week.

Environment
Tags: garbage, sofia, crisis

