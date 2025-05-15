Medical Reasons Force Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov Out of ATP Geneva
Grigor Dimitrov has withdrawn from the ATP 250 tournament in Geneva due to medical reasons. The Bulgarian tennis star, who was initially listed as the fourth seed, is no longer included in the tournament’s participant roster.
Dimitrov’s decision to pull out was made a few days before the start of the competition. His last appearance on the court was at the Masters in Rome, where he was eliminated in the opening round by Italian player Francesco Passaro.
The Geneva tournament’s top seed is Taylor Fritz, followed by Novak Djokovic, who entered with a wildcard. The remaining top eight players include Casper Ruud, Tomasz Machac, Karen Khachanov, Alexei Popyrin, Hubert Hurkacz, and Alex Michelsen..
Dimitrov previously reached the Geneva final in 2023 but fell short against Chilean Nicolas Jarry in the battle for the title.
