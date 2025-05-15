Bulgaria’s Public Media Workers Block Sofia Intersection, Demand Fair Pay

Politics | May 15, 2025, Thursday // 16:25
Bulgaria: Bulgaria’s Public Media Workers Block Sofia Intersection, Demand Fair Pay

Hundreds of employees from Bulgaria's three major public media outlets - BNT, BNR, and BTA - staged a peaceful protest today, demanding a 15% salary increase. The demonstration took place in Sofia, where the protesters temporarily blocked the intersection near Sofia University, as well as in other cities including Varna, Shumen, Plovdiv, Blagoevgrad, and Stara Zagora.

Union-organized, the protest aimed to emphasize the high value of media work and to call for wages comparable to those in public media across Europe. In Varna, media workers gathered at the 'Pochivka' monument, while journalists in Shumen staged a silent protest in front of BTA and Radio Shumen offices. Employees from the Maritsa East 2 TPP also expressed their support by holding a silent protest during their lunch break.

Toma Bikov, a GERB MP and Deputy Chairman of the Committee on Culture and Media in the 51st National Assembly, voiced his support for the media workers' demands. He acknowledged that their protest was justified and outlined potential measures to address their concerns.

Bikov stated that discussions have already been initiated with the directors of BNT and BNR regarding possible budget reallocations to cover the requested salary increases. Specifically, he suggested that removing some BNR programs from the multiplex - a move that could save around 1.5 million leva - would provide sufficient funds for salary adjustments. Additionally, he noted that the broadcaster's medium-wave transmitter, which reportedly costs over a million leva annually despite being scarcely used, could also be considered for removal.

Bikov further emphasized the need for financial optimization and technological modernization across the public media sector, pointing out that both BNT and BNR own significant property assets that are underutilized. The parliamentary committee, he said, is in agreement on the necessity for these cost-saving measures.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, protest, media

Related Articles:

'Amateurish Corruption': Bulgaria’s 1 Million Leva Daily Gas Bill Under Radev’s Caretaker Government

The contract between Bulgaria and Turkish gas company Botas, signed on January 3, 2023, during the caretaker government of Galab Donev appointed by President Rumen Radev, has come under scrutiny in parliament

Politics | May 16, 2025, Friday // 08:00

Bulgaria's Prime Minister Confident in Eurozone Entry, Promises Clear Measures to Protect Consumers

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov has expressed confidence in Bulgaria’s path toward adopting the euro, anticipating a favorable convergence report on June 4

Politics | May 15, 2025, Thursday // 18:29

May 16 Weather Outlook: Showers Across Bulgaria, Colder Air Moving In

On Friday, May 16, Bulgaria will experience mostly cloudy skies accompanied by rain. Winds will vary across the country - light to moderate

Society » Environment | May 15, 2025, Thursday // 17:22

'You're Not Navalny,' Says Bulgarian Court as It Denies Refugee Status to Russian Activist

Ksenia Eliseeva, a Russian activist living in Bulgaria, has voiced her frustration after the Bulgarian government denied her refugee status

Politics | May 15, 2025, Thursday // 09:00

Public Media Workers in Bulgaria Demand 15% Pay Increase Amid Nationwide Protests

Workers at public media Bulgarian National Radio (BNR), Bulgarian National Television (BNT), and the Bulgarian Telegraph Agency (BTA) are staging a protest

Politics | May 15, 2025, Thursday // 08:39

Sunny Thursday in Bulgaria, But Clouds and Winds Loom in the Mountains

On Thursday, Bulgaria will experience predominantly sunny weather across most regions

Society » Environment | May 14, 2025, Wednesday // 21:38
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

No Buses or Trams Tomorrow in Sofia as Public Transport Strike Continues - Metro Service to Keep the City Moving

The strike by Sofia’s surface public transport workers is set to continue tomorrow, with no buses or trams operating, according to union representatives

Politics | May 15, 2025, Thursday // 19:31

Bulgaria's Prime Minister Confident in Eurozone Entry, Promises Clear Measures to Protect Consumers

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov has expressed confidence in Bulgaria’s path toward adopting the euro, anticipating a favorable convergence report on June 4

Politics | May 15, 2025, Thursday // 18:29

Survey: Majority of Bulgarians Support Euro Referendum And Would Vote Against Adoption Now

A recent survey by the "Myara" agency reveals that a majority of Bulgarians support the idea of holding a referendum on adopting the euro

Politics | May 15, 2025, Thursday // 15:31

Public Transport Strike in Sofia Intensifies - Metro Shutdown Next?

The public transport strike in Sofia has entered its second day, with workers escalating their demands as a metro shutdown is now being considered

Politics | May 15, 2025, Thursday // 13:43

Kostadinov to Radev: Challenge Kiselova’s Euro Referendum Decision in the Bulgarian Court

The Bulgarian pro-Russian and anti-euro party "Revival" has expressed disappointment over President Rumen Radev's lack of response following the rejection of his proposed referendum on the euro

Politics | May 15, 2025, Thursday // 11:02

'You're Not Navalny,' Says Bulgarian Court as It Denies Refugee Status to Russian Activist

Ksenia Eliseeva, a Russian activist living in Bulgaria, has voiced her frustration after the Bulgarian government denied her refugee status

Politics | May 15, 2025, Thursday // 09:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria