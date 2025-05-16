May 16 Weather Outlook: Showers Across Bulgaria, Colder Air Moving In

May 15, 2025, Thursday
Bulgaria: May 16 Weather Outlook: Showers Across Bulgaria, Colder Air Moving In Photo: Stella Ivanova

On Friday, May 16, Bulgaria will experience mostly cloudy skies accompanied by rain. Winds will vary across the country - light to moderate, coming from the west-northwest in the western regions and shifting to south-southeast in the east. Daytime temperatures will reach a high of around 12°C in the west, 20°C in the east, and hover near 12°C in Sofia.

Along the Black Sea coast, the day will be overcast with rain expected in the afternoon. Winds will blow moderately from the south-southeast. Temperatures there will range between 16°C and 19°C, while sea water temperatures will stay cool, between 14°C and 16°C.

In the mountainous areas, conditions will be cloudy and rainy, with snow falling above 1,800 meters. Winds will be moderate to strong from the southwest, turning northwest later in the day and bringing colder air into the region. Highs will be around 9°C at 1,200 meters altitude and drop to about 5°C at 2,000 meters.

Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology.

Tags: weather, Bulgaria, temperatures

