Transport Chaos in Plovdiv: Man’s Threat to Jump Shuts Down Major Boulevard, Buses Rerouted

Transport chaos has gripped Plovdiv’s city center following an incident involving a man threatening to jump from the northern side of the Tunnel. Despite the rush hour having passed, the area remains in a state of traffic disarray.

Public transport buses that typically travel along Tsar Boris III Blvd. are now being diverted to Ruski Blvd., but the situation is so chaotic that some drivers are independently choosing alternate routes. Buses that usually run along Vasil Aprilov Blvd. have also been spotted navigating the crowded Ruski Blvd.

At bus stops, passengers wait in confusion. The electronic boards continue to display the regular schedules, showing only buses that would normally pass through those stops, leaving commuters unaware of the current routes.

Despite the worsening congestion, no traffic controllers or police officers are visibly present at key intersections, including the malfunctioning traffic light at Ruski Blvd. and Preslav St., as reported by “Pod Tepeto.” Instead, people at the bus stops are left to rely on information shared by those who know what is happening.

The frustration of the situation is palpable, with one remark heard multiple times capturing the exasperation of those waiting: “Well, jump already and let it end.

Meanwhile, the police presence has increased on the northern side of the tunnel, preventing anyone from accessing the boulevard and clearing the area of onlookers. However, in a dramatic turn of events, a scooter rider managed to breach the police cordon and passed through the Tunnel on Tsar Boris the Third Unifier Blvd., according to Plovdiv24. The rider was apprehended shortly after on the southern side of the Tunnel.

The boulevard remains closed between Shesti Septemvri Blvd. and Sveta Petka Street, contributing to the ongoing traffic gridlock in Plovdiv’s center.

