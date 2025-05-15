'I'm Here:' Zelensky Arrives in Türkiye, Putin Declines to Join Peace Talks

The Turkish Foreign Ministry has denied claims by Russia regarding a scheduled meeting between Russian and Ukrainian representatives, stating that no such talks have been arranged as of yet. Despite Russia's earlier assertion that negotiations were set to occur on Thursday morning and then rescheduled for the afternoon, no confirmation has been provided by Ankara.

Zelensky to Putin: "I am here, that is the clear message."

Sources cited by CNN via European Pravda reported that several international officials are currently in Türkiye, including a Russian technical delegation in Istanbul, US representatives also in Istanbul, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Ankara, who is set to meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan "soon." Meanwhile, a NATO foreign ministers meeting is ongoing in Antalya.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova had announced that talks between Russian and Ukrainian delegations were planned for Thursday afternoon in Istanbul. Upon his arrival in Ankara, Zelensky stated that further decisions regarding the negotiations would follow his meeting with Erdoğan. He also expressed readiness to hold direct talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Istanbul, but Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed that Putin would not be attending.

First and foremost, I want to thank President @RTErdogan for organizing the opportunity for direct negotiations – that was exactly the signal we had received. The Ukrainian side confirmed its readiness, and today, we are here in the capital, in Ankara.



Ukraine is represented by…

In a separate statement, Zelensky criticized the Russian delegation in Türkiye, referring to them as "decorative" and lacking substantive authority. He noted that Ukraine's delegation was composed of high-ranking officials, including representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, military, and intelligence sectors, tasked with making significant decisions. Zelensky emphasized that the level of representation within the Russian delegation was unclear, raising doubts about their mandate to negotiate independently. He added that the delegation's credibility would be assessed following his discussions with Erdoğan.

Zelensky and Erdoğan are scheduled for an extensive meeting to discuss pressing issues and potential decisions. Zelensky assured that he would address the press after the talks.

Meanwhile, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov reaffirmed that President Putin would not be traveling to Istanbul, countering earlier reports suggesting a possibility of direct talks with Zelensky. Peskov did not elaborate on the reasons for Putin's absence but stated that the Russian delegation would still be present in Istanbul.

The backdrop to these developments includes Putin's prior authorization of a Russian delegation led by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky for the Türkiye talks, but without any top-ranking officials. This absence has been interpreted by some Ukrainian officials as a sign that Moscow is not fully committed to a genuine negotiation effort. Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, remarked that if Putin chose not to attend, it would further signal Russia's reluctance to end the conflict.

US President Donald Trump has indicated his readiness to arrive in Istanbul on Friday for discussions on the war, potentially adding another layer of international involvement to the unfolding diplomatic efforts. Meanwhile, Zelensky has reiterated his stance that Ukraine is open to any format of negotiations with Russia, provided they include a complete ceasefire by the aggressor nation.