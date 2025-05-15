Public Transport Strike in Sofia Intensifies - Metro Shutdown Next?

Politics | May 15, 2025, Thursday // 13:43
Bulgaria: Public Transport Strike in Sofia Intensifies - Metro Shutdown Next? Photo: Stella Ivanova

The public transport strike in Sofia has entered its second day, with workers escalating their demands as a metro shutdown is now being considered. Buses, trams, and trolleybuses remain stationary, while only the metro continues to operate today. A crucial meeting between Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev and union representatives from the Confederation of Independent Trade Unions in Bulgaria (CITUB) and the Podkrepa Trade Union is scheduled for 2 p.m., where discussions about wage increases for all urban transport sectors are expected.

Before dawn, workers gathered at the 'Zemlyane' depot, declaring their continued civil disobedience. Their main demand is a salary increase of 400 leva, rejecting the bonus payments proposed by Mayor Terziev. “We don’t want bonuses; they give them to you, but they can take them away just as easily,” one protester said. “We want a basic salary increase, not temporary handouts.

Ivan Kirilov, head of the Federation of Transport Workers in the Podkrepa Trade Union, announced that preparations to extend the strike to the metro are underway. “We’re one unit,” he stated. “We’re ready to stop the metro as well, starting tomorrow.

Mayor Terziev has been facing mounting pressure to negotiate a deal that addresses the workers’ demands, as the strike has severely disrupted public transport in the capital. The upcoming meeting is anticipated to be a turning point, determining whether the metro, the last functioning element of Sofia’s public transport, will join the strike.

Political context:
The ongoing transport strike in Sofia has become a focal point of political conflict, with GERB, BSP, and VMRO targeting Mayor Vasil Terziev and the 'Spasi Sofia' group for alleged incompetence and mismanagement. GERB described 'Spasi Sofia,' a group with seven municipal councilors, as "feudal lords" in the transport sector, asserting that they have monopolized negotiations with the unions. They accused the mayor of failing to govern effectively, leading to a prolonged strike that has left the capital without buses, trams, and trolleybuses. Only the metro continues to operate, albeit at shorter intervals.

In contrast, the WCC-DB coalition characterized the strike as a politically motivated blockade rather than a legitimate labor action. Simeon Stavrev, a municipal councilor from WCC-DB, claimed that union leaders and political forces had misled the workers into an illegal strike, describing it as a coordinated attack on the city administration. Stavrev also asserted that GERB, BSP, DPS-New Beginning, and the unions were collaborating to orchestrate the disruption.

Boyko Dimitrov of WCC-DB argued that the protest violates strike laws, as public transport has been entirely halted rather than partially operating, as is typical in European capitals. Greti Stefanova added that the strike is a form of "crisis PR" intended to distract from broader state-level issues.

GERB's Proshko Proshkov accused Terziev of ceding control of the transport sector to 'Spasi Sofia,' alleging that they have created a closed ecosystem, monopolizing union negotiations and ignoring other municipal bodies. Proshkov demanded that the mayor and 'Spasi Sofia' submit a detailed economic framework to resolve the crisis. Financial advisor Dimitar Vuchev echoed this, stating that his team would draft an alternative economic plan within three days if the mayor fails to present one.

Anton Hekimyan, from GERB, criticized the mayor's lack of action, claiming that none of Terziev's promises have been fulfilled. Meanwhile, Ekaterina Yordanova argued that the mayor is bypassing the Municipal Council, which controls the city's budget and should be included in negotiations.

Carlos Contrera, a VMRO representative aligned with GERB, blamed the transport crisis on 'Spasi Sofia,' referring to them as "paratroopers" and calling for their removal from key transport positions. He emphasized that the 100 leva wage increase proposed last year is insufficient, given rising inflation.

The BSP's Ivan Takov stated that the mayor has excluded the transport committee from negotiations, while Vanya Grigorova accused Terziev of lying about engaging with the unions since early April. Grigorova also addressed allegations of a conflict of interest involving Ivan Kirilov, head of the 'Podkrepa' transport union, defending his role as her representative in the council.

Deyan Nikolov from 'Revival' voiced support for the strike, arguing that the municipality has neglected drivers for over a year. He proposed doubling construction permit fees to quickly generate 30 million leva, potentially increasing annual revenue to 100 million leva.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: metro, sofia, Strike, transport

Related Articles:

No Buses or Trams Tomorrow in Sofia as Public Transport Strike Continues - Metro Service to Keep the City Moving

The strike by Sofia’s surface public transport workers is set to continue tomorrow, with no buses or trams operating, according to union representatives

Politics | May 15, 2025, Thursday // 19:31

Another Crisis Looms - 8 Sofia Districts May Drown in Garbage Amid Payment Standoff

Two cleaning companies, "ZAUBA" Ltd and DZZD "Green Partners-BKS," have issued a warning that garbage collection services in eight districts of Sofia may cease starting May 19

Society » Environment | May 15, 2025, Thursday // 16:37

Transport Chaos in Plovdiv: Man’s Threat to Jump Shuts Down Major Boulevard, Buses Rerouted

Transport chaos has gripped Plovdiv’s city center following an incident involving a man threatening to jump from the northern side of the Tunnel

Society » Incidents | May 15, 2025, Thursday // 14:16

Sofia: Armed Robbery Near Georgi Asparuhov Stadium

An armed robbery was reported in Sofia this morning, targeting a jewelry studio in the "Poduyane" district near the "Georgi Asparuhov" stadium

Crime | May 15, 2025, Thursday // 11:57

Public Transport Halted, Metro Continues Amid Intensifying Traffic Jams in Sofia

On the second day of the transport strike in Sofia, massive traffic jams disrupted morning commutes across the Bulgarian capital

Society | May 15, 2025, Thursday // 10:28

The Mayor: Public Transport Salary Demands Threaten Sofia’s Budget

Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev has called the unions' demands for higher public transport salaries unrealistic, emphasizing the financial strain it would impose on the city's budget.

Politics | May 15, 2025, Thursday // 08:49
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

No Buses or Trams Tomorrow in Sofia as Public Transport Strike Continues - Metro Service to Keep the City Moving

The strike by Sofia’s surface public transport workers is set to continue tomorrow, with no buses or trams operating, according to union representatives

Politics | May 15, 2025, Thursday // 19:31

Bulgaria's Prime Minister Confident in Eurozone Entry, Promises Clear Measures to Protect Consumers

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov has expressed confidence in Bulgaria’s path toward adopting the euro, anticipating a favorable convergence report on June 4

Politics | May 15, 2025, Thursday // 18:29

Bulgaria’s Public Media Workers Block Sofia Intersection, Demand Fair Pay

Hundreds of employees from Bulgaria's three major public media outlets - BNT, BNR, and BTA - staged a peaceful protest today

Politics | May 15, 2025, Thursday // 16:25

Survey: Majority of Bulgarians Support Euro Referendum And Would Vote Against Adoption Now

A recent survey by the "Myara" agency reveals that a majority of Bulgarians support the idea of holding a referendum on adopting the euro

Politics | May 15, 2025, Thursday // 15:31

Kostadinov to Radev: Challenge Kiselova’s Euro Referendum Decision in the Bulgarian Court

The Bulgarian pro-Russian and anti-euro party "Revival" has expressed disappointment over President Rumen Radev's lack of response following the rejection of his proposed referendum on the euro

Politics | May 15, 2025, Thursday // 11:02

'You're Not Navalny,' Says Bulgarian Court as It Denies Refugee Status to Russian Activist

Ksenia Eliseeva, a Russian activist living in Bulgaria, has voiced her frustration after the Bulgarian government denied her refugee status

Politics | May 15, 2025, Thursday // 09:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria