Public Transport Strike in Sofia Intensifies - Metro Shutdown Next?

The public transport strike in Sofia has entered its second day, with workers escalating their demands as a metro shutdown is now being considered. Buses, trams, and trolleybuses remain stationary, while only the metro continues to operate today. A crucial meeting between Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev and union representatives from the Confederation of Independent Trade Unions in Bulgaria (CITUB) and the Podkrepa Trade Union is scheduled for 2 p.m., where discussions about wage increases for all urban transport sectors are expected.

Before dawn, workers gathered at the 'Zemlyane' depot, declaring their continued civil disobedience. Their main demand is a salary increase of 400 leva, rejecting the bonus payments proposed by Mayor Terziev. “We don’t want bonuses; they give them to you, but they can take them away just as easily,” one protester said. “We want a basic salary increase, not temporary handouts.”

Ivan Kirilov, head of the Federation of Transport Workers in the Podkrepa Trade Union, announced that preparations to extend the strike to the metro are underway. “We’re one unit,” he stated. “We’re ready to stop the metro as well, starting tomorrow.”

Mayor Terziev has been facing mounting pressure to negotiate a deal that addresses the workers’ demands, as the strike has severely disrupted public transport in the capital. The upcoming meeting is anticipated to be a turning point, determining whether the metro, the last functioning element of Sofia’s public transport, will join the strike.

Political context:

The ongoing transport strike in Sofia has become a focal point of political conflict, with GERB, BSP, and VMRO targeting Mayor Vasil Terziev and the 'Spasi Sofia' group for alleged incompetence and mismanagement. GERB described 'Spasi Sofia,' a group with seven municipal councilors, as "feudal lords" in the transport sector, asserting that they have monopolized negotiations with the unions. They accused the mayor of failing to govern effectively, leading to a prolonged strike that has left the capital without buses, trams, and trolleybuses. Only the metro continues to operate, albeit at shorter intervals.

In contrast, the WCC-DB coalition characterized the strike as a politically motivated blockade rather than a legitimate labor action. Simeon Stavrev, a municipal councilor from WCC-DB, claimed that union leaders and political forces had misled the workers into an illegal strike, describing it as a coordinated attack on the city administration. Stavrev also asserted that GERB, BSP, DPS-New Beginning, and the unions were collaborating to orchestrate the disruption.

Boyko Dimitrov of WCC-DB argued that the protest violates strike laws, as public transport has been entirely halted rather than partially operating, as is typical in European capitals. Greti Stefanova added that the strike is a form of "crisis PR" intended to distract from broader state-level issues.

GERB's Proshko Proshkov accused Terziev of ceding control of the transport sector to 'Spasi Sofia,' alleging that they have created a closed ecosystem, monopolizing union negotiations and ignoring other municipal bodies. Proshkov demanded that the mayor and 'Spasi Sofia' submit a detailed economic framework to resolve the crisis. Financial advisor Dimitar Vuchev echoed this, stating that his team would draft an alternative economic plan within three days if the mayor fails to present one.

Anton Hekimyan, from GERB, criticized the mayor's lack of action, claiming that none of Terziev's promises have been fulfilled. Meanwhile, Ekaterina Yordanova argued that the mayor is bypassing the Municipal Council, which controls the city's budget and should be included in negotiations.

Carlos Contrera, a VMRO representative aligned with GERB, blamed the transport crisis on 'Spasi Sofia,' referring to them as "paratroopers" and calling for their removal from key transport positions. He emphasized that the 100 leva wage increase proposed last year is insufficient, given rising inflation.

The BSP's Ivan Takov stated that the mayor has excluded the transport committee from negotiations, while Vanya Grigorova accused Terziev of lying about engaging with the unions since early April. Grigorova also addressed allegations of a conflict of interest involving Ivan Kirilov, head of the 'Podkrepa' transport union, defending his role as her representative in the council.

Deyan Nikolov from 'Revival' voiced support for the strike, arguing that the municipality has neglected drivers for over a year. He proposed doubling construction permit fees to quickly generate 30 million leva, potentially increasing annual revenue to 100 million leva.