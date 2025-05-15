Tragic End: Bulgarian Woman Fatally Stabbed in the Netherlands

A 39-year-old Bulgarian woman named Sasha Nencheva was fatally stabbed in Sneek, Friesland, the Netherlands, as reported by local media. Nencheva, originally from Vratsa, had been living abroad with her 15-year-old daughter for several years. The incident occurred on April 30, shortly after 11:00 p.m., following a confrontation in the hallway of her apartment building.

According to witnesses, Nencheva and her boyfriend were involved in a heated argument with a 32-year-old female neighbor living on the 6th floor. During the altercation, Nencheva allegedly held a knife, which was then wrestled away from her and used to stab her fatally. Despite the swift arrival of emergency services, Nencheva succumbed to her injuries. The Dutch woman involved in the incident sustained serious stab wounds and was taken into custody by the authorities.

Reports indicate that Nencheva had a tumultuous relationship with a 31-year-old man living in the same building, and the two had been heard arguing frequently. He was also detained by police for allegedly attacking the Dutch woman during the confrontation.

Sasha Nencheva was the daughter of Nikolay Nenchev, the former long-time director of the Vrachanski Balkan Nature Park. Her death was publicly announced by her mother, Eva Veselinova, on April 30. Nearly two weeks after the tragic event, on May 13, Nencheva was laid to rest in the Old Cemetery of her hometown.