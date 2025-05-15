Sofia: Armed Robbery Near Georgi Asparuhov Stadium

Crime | May 15, 2025, Thursday // 11:57
Bulgaria: Sofia: Armed Robbery Near Georgi Asparuhov Stadium

An armed robbery was reported in Sofia this morning, targeting a jewelry studio in the "Poduyane" district near the "Georgi Asparuhov" stadium. According to preliminary information, four armed men carried out the heist, fleeing the scene in a car. The vehicle, believed to be the getaway car, was later found ablaze in a remote area of the city.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs has not yet provided official information, but sources from the Bulgarian National Radio confirmed that the target was a goldsmith’s studio. A manhunt is underway to locate the suspects, who remain at large.

Reports indicate that the perpetrators abandoned and set fire to the vehicle shortly after the robbery, a tactic often used to eliminate evidence. NOVA sources suggest that the robbers were heavily armed, but it is not yet clear if anyone was injured during the incident.

The authorities have cordoned off the area and are conducting searches and questioning witnesses. Further details are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses.

