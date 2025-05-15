Kostadinov to Radev: Challenge Kiselova’s Euro Referendum Decision in the Bulgarian Court

The Bulgarian pro-Russian and anti-euro party "Revival" has expressed disappointment over President Rumen Radev's lack of response following the rejection of his proposed referendum on the euro by Parliament Speaker Natalia Kiselova. The party's leader, Kostadin Kostadinov, suggested that Radev should invoke his constitutional right under Article 149, par. 1, i. 1 and 4, to approach the Constitutional Court for clarification on whether Kiselova’s action aligns with the Constitution.

Kostadinov emphasized the urgency of this move, noting that the fundamental rights of the head of state had been undermined, and two key constitutional principles - the separation of powers and the rule of law - had been violated. He offered legal assistance to the president in drafting the request, remarking sarcastically that in Bulgaria, "every second person is a constitutionalist."

If Radev fails to act, Kostadinov stated that "Revival" would attempt to gather parliamentary support to submit the request themselves, though he expressed uncertainty about the likelihood of securing sufficient backing.

Earlier in the week, Kiselova dismissed Radev’s proposal to hold a national referendum on the euro in 2026, citing constitutional and EU law violations. According to Kiselova, the proposal also contradicted a 2024 Constitutional Court decision that had already addressed a similar matter.

Kiselova's decision effectively prevents the National Assembly from voting on Radev's proposal, a stance that was later echoed by the GERB party, which confirmed on Facebook that the referendum would not proceed.

Radev’s proposal called for a national referendum to allow Bulgarian citizens to decide whether the country should introduce the euro in 2026. The president argued that such a fundamental decision should be subject to public consensus, emphasizing the national currency as a symbol of sovereignty and security. He stressed that the referendum would be a test of the new parliament’s commitment to democracy and the principle of national sovereignty.

Following the rejection, Radev accused the new parliamentary majority of violating the Constitution and the law by blocking the referendum. He suggested that their actions undermined public trust in institutions and revealed a disregard for the democratic will of the people. According to the president, while parliament is pushing forward with the eurozone agenda, it is simultaneously moving Bulgaria away from the values of democracy and the rule of law.